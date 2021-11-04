Swiss-based Mila Finds 60 Percent of First Smart Home Purchases Are Smart Switches or Smart Light Bulbs
Iotty's sleek Italian design adds a contemporary touch to any residence or business and is the perfect entry point for consumers who may be intimidated by smart home devices.
The iotty light switches do not require a smart digital assistant, they can be programmed and managed by iotty’s own app on a smartphone.
New partnership with innovative Italian-based iotty smart switch provider will help pave the way for increased smart home adoption in Germany
Mila has been named authorized installation partner in Germany for Italian-based iotty and will expand to other countries in the near future. Germany is among the top ten European countries embracing smart home adoption [Statista, 2021] and is one of the largest markets that Mila serves. Mila’s crowd-sourced workforce of over 10,000 technicians operates in Switzerland, Germany, France, Austria, and the U.K, with more countries planned for 2022.
“Having a network of specialized installers in the German territory is a plus that we value because it allows us to further distinguish ourselves in the market,” says Edoardo Cesari, CEO and co-founder of iotty. “Our goal is to make the smart home accessible to everyone and this partnership with Mila is an added value to provide complete assistance to all of our customers.”
Smart home adoption in Europe lags behind the U.S. and Asia, but smart home device companies like iotty, who are pushing the boundaries of form and function with sleek, bold light switch products at affordable entry points, are driving new consumers to the smart home market. iotty switches allow control and automation of lights, gates, garage doors, rolling shutters, windows, blinds, home appliances, and external dimmers and relays.
"iotty is a perfect complement to our base of over 30 global brand partners who are driving the smart home market in Europe," says Chris Viatte, CEO and co-founder of Mila.
For households already using smart devices, Iotty integrates and also works with all popular smart voice speakers, apps, and digital assistants, such as Amazon Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, Siri Shortcut, and through IFTTT.
