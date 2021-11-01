Mayor Bowser and DC Health Launch Online Reporting Tool for At-Home COVID-19 Tests

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health, led by Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, announced a new portal that District residents can use to report at-home COVID-19 test results. The portal allows residents to self-report the results of over-the-counter rapid antigen or PCR COVID-19 tests. Individuals reporting PCR test results will be required to upload their lab results. After reporting a positive test result, individuals may be contacted by a representative from the DC Contact Trace Force.

This tool represents an important milestone in the fight against COVID-19. Mayor Bowser and DC Health encourage residents to utilize the new reporting tool to help bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents can find the portal at coronavirus.dc.gov/overthecounter.