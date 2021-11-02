11/01/21-THOUSANDS OF FREE TREES TO BE DISTRIBUTED FOR ARBOR DAY

For Immediate News Release: November 1, 2021

THOUSANDS OF FREE TREES TO BE DISTRIBUTED FOR ARBOR DAY

Community celebrations led by the Kaulunani Urban and Community Forestry Program and partners

(Honolulu) – The trees in our communities provide us with so much: shade from the sun, fruit to eat, and the air we breathe. Arbor Day is a worldwide holiday dedicated to honoring, planting, and enjoying the benefits of trees. Arbor Day has been recognized in Hawai’i for over 110 years, and every November communities throughout the islands gather to celebrate! Urban and Community Forestry Program, Kaulunani, and their partners are continuing the annual tradition by planting and distributing trees this Arbor Day, November 6.

Housed within the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW), Kaulunani has supported 106 projects that have distributed 110,226 trees across the state, since its inception in 1993. This year, thousands of trees will be made available for adoption through partnerships on Oʻahu with the Mālama Learning Center, Trees for Honolulu’s Future, Ke Kula Nui O Waimānalo; on Maui with the Maui Nui Botanical Gardens; and on Kauaʻi with the Garden Island Resource Conservation and Development, Inc.

Free Arbor Day Hawaiʻi trees are available in one-gallon pots on a first-come-first-serve basis, one-per-family. Masks and social distancing will be required at every site. Please visit the website for specific details on each location. Some require reservations.

Can’t make it to a tree distribution this year? Consider visiting a local nursery and picking up your tree to celebrate Arbor Day.

Two online resources can help you choose the right tree for the right place:

Plant Pono identifies the perfect plant for your landscape. The database of grass, ground covers, vines, shrubs, and trees helps you identify one that matches your planting site conditions, ensuring the best survivability of plants, and avoiding ones that are or may become invasive.

SelecTree focuses specifically on trees for an urban landscape. Input your preferred tree characteristics from height, shape, leaf type, presence or absence of flowers or fruit, as well as planting site conditions, and a list of trees that match the selected criteria will be generated.

Individuals can make real impacts on their family and community well-being by planting and maintaining trees in their neighborhoods. Kaulunani is proud to be supporting the effort of creating a brighter, greener, and healthier Hawaiʻi.

“It’s exciting to think that the trees distributed through our Arbor Day partners help DLNR meet its pledge to conserve, restore, and plant 100 million trees as part of the worldwide Trillion Trees campaign,” said Heather McMillen, DOFAW Urban and Community Forester and Kaulunani Coordinator. “We are in this together!”

Community members can learn more about Arbor Day events near them by visiting Kaulunani’s Arbor Day page on their website.

# # #

Kaulunani Arbor Day page: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/forestry/lap/kaulunani/arbor-day-in-hawaii/

Plant Pono website: https://plantpono.org

SelecTree website: https://www.selectree.calpoly.edu

Media Contact:

Giovonni Parks Communications Specialist (808) 587-0396 [email protected]