Thesis Invests into People and Culture, Expands Leadership Team
Thesis, a leading provider of Student Systems in global higher education, continues to invest by expanding the leadership team with a Head of People and Culture
Julianne has broad experience in global, high growth businesses that have built systems, processes, and development opportunities that drive employee satisfaction and performance”CHESTERFIELD, MO, USA, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thesis, the global provider of Student Information Management Solutions for mid-market higher education institutions, today announced the appointment of Julianne Barnes as Head of People and Culture, based in London. This appointment furthers the business’ commitment to developing people, building upon our growth focus, and helping us to attract and retain top talent.
— Paul McConville, CEO
Reporting to CEO Paul McConville, Barnes will join the Thesis leadership team. Tasked with executing our strategic priority to hire, retain, and develop best fit talent, Barnes will work across all Thesis teams and geographies to ensure employee success and professional growth.
“As we continue our growth and innovation in the higher education SIS market, I want Thesis to be a career destination for passionate, curious, and motivated talent”, said McConville. “Julianne has broad experience in global, high growth businesses that have built systems, processes, and development opportunities that drive employee satisfaction and performance. This is a critical addition to our leadership team and aligns to our commitment to our global workforce.”
“People are the most important asset of any business, and I am thrilled to join Thesis as they invest in people, processes, and technology to continue their growth” said Barnes. “We are building the industry’s most modern SIS that serves mission critical functions for colleges and universities. Helping to ensure that our team thrives will ensure that our clients’ needs are met now and into the future”.
“Julianne is another great addition to the Thesis leadership team, and further demonstrates our commitment to this business. Colleges and universities need a powerful and reliable strategy when moving to a fully cloud-based Student Information System to support their modern needs and student expectations. Thesis is leading this market evolution.” said board member Douglas Hallstrom of Advent International, the majority investor in Thesis.“
About Thesis
Thesis provides student information management solutions for higher education institutions worldwide, focusing on the use of best-practice standards, automation, and process simplification to free faculty and staff from administrative work so they can concentrate on their core mission, which is delivering an exemplary experience to students seeking a wide variety of educational experiences. Thesis' SaaS offering, Thesis SM, delivers a modern software suite that breaks free of the constraints of legacy systems, giving higher education institutions the ability to scale and evolve to meet new marketplace realities with a purpose-built software-as-a-service solution. Visit www.thesiscloud.com to learn more.
About Advent International
Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 375 private equity investments across 42 countries, and as of December 31, 2020, had €62 billion ($72 billion) in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 240 private equity investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. After 35 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies.
