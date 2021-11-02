Phosphorus-Solubilizing Pantego Soil Amendments from Locus AG Shortlisted for Best New Biological in Crop Science Awards
Unique soil probiotic technologies chosen for proven performance in boosting yields and maximizing nutrient-use efficiency for higher ROI
The time is ripe for growers to adopt new technologies that can help them meet and overcome challenges facing the industry, such as rising input prices or frustrating supply chain delays.”SOLON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pantego®, a new line of microbial soil amendments from agtech Locus Agricultural Solutions® (Locus AG), has been selected as a finalist for Best New Biological Product (Biostimulant) in the Crop Science Awards 2021. This prestigious competition, cosponsored by IHS Markit® and Chemical Week, recognizes the best-in-class scientific and technological initiatives in the global agricultural industry. The soil technologies caught the attention of judges for their customizable program options and unique ability to unlock phosphorus in the soil for 2-3x higher grower ROI.
— Chad Pawlak, CEO of Locus AG
Launched earlier this year, Pantego is the second line of novel soil amendments from Locus AG to be selected for the recognition. The certified B Corp™ designed the products using specifically selected free-living soil microbes with high microbial activity, even in cooler soil temperatures. The novel strains have proven performance in in stimulating early root development and solubilizing phosphorus to enhance nutrient use efficiency. Growers reap the benefits of expanded application flexibility, optimized crop fertility planning and higher yields—resulting in maximized revenue potential.
Pantego, like other Locus AG soil technologies, also accelerates carbon sequestration—which can be monetized through Locus AG’s CarbonNOW® carbon farming program.
“The time is ripe for growers to adopt new technologies that can help them meet and overcome challenges facing the industry, such as rising input prices or frustrating supply chain delays. Pantego directly addresses these needs, with a domestically produced and available crop treatment plan that unlocks phosphorus in the soil for more vigorous crops with increased yields,” said Chad Pawlak, CEO of Locus AG.
The Pantego nomination marks the latest in a string of global awards and recognition for Locus AG’s revolutionary technology, including recently being named winner of the Innovation Challenge set by Syngenta at World Agri-Tech 2021.
Winners of the Crop Science Awards will be announced on November 3, 2021. For more information about Pantego, or its use in integrated programs with Locus AG’s Rhizolizer soil amendments, visit LocusAG.com/Pantego.
About Locus Agricultural Solutions®
Locus Agricultural Solutions® (Locus AG) is an agtech, certified B Corp™ and innovator member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development that is helping to solve the interrelated challenges of climate change and food security. Its innovative, award-winning microbial soil “probiotic” technologies and CarbonNOW® program give farmers a new way to boost yields, profit and accelerate carbon sequestration while reducing operating costs and environmental impact. The company’s success has received global recognition, including being named a Top 100 North America Winner by Red Herring, one of the Top New 50 Startups to Watch by Cleantech Group and winner of the Energy Globe Awards and NREL’s Industry Growth Forum Outstanding Venture Award. Locus AG gets its core scientific capabilities from its parent company, Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS), an Ohio-based, globally recognized green technology company. For more information, visit LocusAG.com.
