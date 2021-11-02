Public input meeting scheduled next week to discuss proposed improvements in Harvey

BISMARCK, N.D. – A public input meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, at the Harvey Armory, 120 8th St. W., Harvey, ND. The public input meeting will utilize an open house format with a formal presentation beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The purpose of the public input meeting is to discuss proposed access improvements at the intersections of U.S. Highway 52/U.S. 52 Bypass, U.S. 52/ND 3, and U.S. 52 Bypass/ND 3 in Harvey.

The project will propose alternatives to modify the existing intersections to consolidate highway access points and remove potential conflict points.

Representatives from the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and WSB & Associates will be on hand to answer questions and discuss your concerns.

If unable to attend the public input meeting, written statements or comments must be mailed by Nov. 23, 2021, to Nate Wingerter at 4501 Coleman St., Suite 205, Bismarck, ND 58503 or emailed to nwingerter@wsbeng.com with “Public Input Meeting” in the e-mail subject heading.

NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2576 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

###