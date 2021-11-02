Brain Monitoring Devices Market is Assessed to Grow at an Enormous CAGR of 7.27% and is also Anticipated to Expand to USD 9.13 Billion by 2026, Analyzes DelveInsight

The Global Brain Monitoring Devices market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the increasing brain-related disorders, rising product approvals pertaining to brain monitoring devices, rising technological advancement in the Brain Monitoring Devices arena, and expanding therapeutic applications of the Brain Monitoring Devices.

DelveInsight's Brain Monitoring Devices Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Brain Monitoring Devices market, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares of the devices, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Brain MonitoringDevices market.

As per an analysis by Delveinsight, North America is expected to account for the largest share in the brain monitoring devices market.

Giant pharma players proactively working in the Brain Monitoring Devices market space include names like NONIN, Raumedic AG, Masimo, Natus Medical Incorporated, NOVASIGNAL CORPORATION , Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Neurosoft, NeuroWave Systems Inc, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc, Medtronic, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, BrainScope Company Inc, Compumedics Limited, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, Rimed, and others.

DelveInsight estimates that the Global Brain Monitoring Market was valued at USD 5.89 billion in 2020, while assessing it to grow at a tremendous CAGR of 7.27% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, and is also expected to reach USD 9.13 billion by 2026.

In April 2021, a 510(k) clearance was granted by US FDA to Integra LifeSciences Corporation for their innovative CereLink ICP Monitor. This device is intended to be used as an interface between standard physiological pressure monitoring systems and compatible strain-gauge type pressure transducers.

Another 510(k) clearance was granted in March 2021 to Brain Scientific Inc for its next-generation NeuroCap™ device. This device is an advanced Electroencephalogram (EEG) electrode array which is employed in routine clinical and research settings to obtain rapid EEGs where STAT EEG recordings are desired.

In February 2020, Compumedics Limited received a 510k clearance by the US FDA for their Orion LifeSpan MEG. This device is equipped to non-invasively measure the magnetoencephalographic (MEG) signals with the option to measure electroencephalographic (EEG) signals as well which are produced by electrically active tissue of the brain. Owing to the launch of several devices, DelveInsight analyzes a rapid growth in the Brain Monitoring System market during the forecast period.

Brain Monitoring Devices Market Overview

Brain Monitoring Devices are used for monitoring and diagnosing the neurological conditions in the brain by assessing the structure and functions of the brain. Assessing the brain involves various brain monitoring devices such as electroencephalography (EEG) devices, intracranial pressure monitors, and magnetoencephalography to track brain functions. Apart from this, these devices also help in monitoring the neural and electrical activities in the brain. Electroencephalography is the most versatile and cost-effective solution. It uses smaller, metal-like discs (electrodes) for measuring the electrical activities in the brain. The brain cells communicate via electrical impulses and are active at all times, even when the person is sleeping. The activity is shown as wavy lines on an EEG recording.

As per DelveInsight, in the year 2020, a total of 2.8 million people had been estimated to live with multiple sclerosis worldwide. Therefore, an increasing prevalence of people suffering from mental disorders such as multiple sclerosis will demand more and more brain monitoring systems, thereby leading to a boost in the brain monitoring device market.

Brain Monitoring Devices Market Insight

Geographically, the global brain monitoring devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share North America currently leads the global market and is expected to remain constant during the forecast period. However, the supremacy of North America will be conspicuously challenged by the European market. This domination in North America is observed majorly due to the rising prevalence of epilepsy and sleep disorders, higher healthcare expenditure, and a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure that will lead to an increase in the demand of the brain monitoring devices regionally, thereby leading to a boost in the overall Brain Monitoring Devices market.

In the Brain Monitoring Devices Market, the EEG devices segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. In clinical contexts, Electroencephalography (EEG) refers to the recording of the spontaneous electrical activity of the brain over a short period of time which is recorded from multiple electrodes placed on the scalp. Technological advancements such as the launch of wireless EEG systems wherein long-term EEG studies can be carried out have also contributed to the rising popularity of these devices among healthcare providers. In 2018, Masimo got FDA clearance for next-generation SedLine brain function monitoring. SedLine helps clinicians monitor the state of the brain under anesthesia, with bilateral acquisition and processing of four leads of electroencephalogram (EEG) signals.

Brain Monitoring Devices Market Dynamics

The rising number of neurological diseases will result in the greater requirement for devices used in monitoring disease progression which leads to an increased demand for Brain Monitoring Devices. Increasing prevalence of mental disorders, technological advancements such as the launch of wireless EEG systems, rising popularity of Brain Monitoring Devices among healthcare providers all contribute to an overall growth boost for the Brain Monitoring Devices market.

However, the non-availability of the required healthcare infrastructure in developing economies, high treatment cost, and safety concerns regarding implantable devices may prove to be certain restraints to the brain monitoring devices market growth. The market for Brain Monitoring Devices observed a period of reduced growth due to the outbreak of COVID-19, because of the patient reluctance to visit the hospitals, unavailability of Brain Monitoring Devices due to shutting down of the production and supply units, transport and trade restrictions among others.

Scope of the Brain Monitoring Devices Market Report

Study Period: 2018-2026

Key Companies: NONIN, Raumedic AG, Masimo, Natus Medical Incorporated, NOVASIGNAL CORPORATION, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Neurosoft, NeuroWave Systems Inc, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc, Medtronic, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, BrainScope Company Inc, Compumedics Limited, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, Rimed, and many others

Brain Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation

By Types of Products

Electroencephalography Devices

Magnetoencephalography Devices

Transcranial Ultrasound Doppler

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices

Others

By Device Type

Invasive

Non-Invasive

By Application

Epilepsy

Parkinson’s Disease

Alzheimer's Disease

Strokes

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

The Brain Monitoring Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.27% and will reach USD 9.13 billion by 2026.

and will reach USD 9.13 billion by 2026.

Table of Contents

1 Brain Monitoring Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Brain Monitoring Devices Market Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Brain Monitoring Devices Market Key factors analysis 5 Brain Monitoring Devices Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Brain MonitoringDevices Market 7 Brain Monitoring Devices Market layout 8 Brain Monitoring Devices Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Brain Monitoring Devices Company and Product Profiles 9.1 Medtronic plc

9.2 Nonin

9.3 Raumedic AG

9.4 Natus Medical Incorporated

9.5 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

9.6 BrainScope Company Inc

9.7 NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

9.8 Neurosoft

9.9 Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc

9.10 Rimed

9.11 Masimo

9.12 NeuroWave Systems Inc

9.13 Compumedics Limited

9.14 Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG

9.15 NOVASIGNAL CORPORATION 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

