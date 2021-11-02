Andy Jacob Interviews Kyle Wallgren, Chief Executive Officer of Edsoma for Binge Networks TV Show
DotCom Magazine Interview Series
DotCom Magazine Reveals Annual List of America’s Most Impactful Privately Held Companies - ExtremeMist Awarded For 2021
Andy Jacob Interviews Kyle Wallgren, Chief Executive Officer of Edsoma for Binge Networks TV Show
We are very happy to have The DotCom Magazine Show as a trending show on Binge Networks TV.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy Jacob Interviews Kyle Wallgren, Chief Executive Officer of Edsoma for Binge Networks TV Show
— Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine Interviews Kyle Wallgren, Chief Executive Officer of Edsoma for Andy Jacob and The DotCom Magazine Show are streaming on Binge Networks TV. Dotcom Magazine, a leading news organization for original and professionally produced video content, recently announced a partnership with BINGE Network, an award-winning streaming media platform. The partnership has been forged to distribute this compelling show to an important worldwide audience. Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “We are so fortunate to have been able to interview amazing entrepreneurs throughout the world on the show. The team at DotCom Magazine is committed to bringing our television syndication partners the best and brightest CEO’s and Founders to the DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series.” DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs, CEO’s and Founders of compelling companies and can now be seen on Binge Networks TV as a featured show. The DotCom Magazine Show has already been selected as a Trending Now channel on Binge Networks TV, and the DotCom Magazine Show is in discussions to further expand it digital footprint through additional television syndication opportunities for this must watch show.
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine commenting on the news stated, “We are laser focused on making DotCom Magazine’s powerful content available to target audiences at scale. We are working with the strongest steaming broadcasting partners like BINGE that will allow us to meet the market demand for these important entrepreneur interviews where CEOs and Founders share their company stories and their entrepreneurial journeys. Jacob continues, “We have been so fortunate to interview so many high-profile CEO’s and Founders. There is so much to learn from great entrepreneurs, and we are so excited about our partnership with Binge Networks and to be able to make these very popular entrepreneur interviews available to a worldwide audience. Our partnership with Binge Networks allows us to reach 1.1B OTT video viewers worldwide and reach the 65% of consumers that stream content to their TV. Smart TV usage is skyrocketing with a 49:51 male vs. female ratio, a median age of OTT users of 18-54, and income levels $50K-$150K.
Binge Networks, a media company will enable and empower DotCom Magazine to further present and distribute their unique product across a series of digital media platforms, including Apple TV, ROKU, Amazon Fire Stick, and many others. Through its partnership with DotCom Magazine, Binge Networks will seek to continue to build upon its mission to provide viewers with some of the finest independent media content available today.
About BINGE Networks
BINGE Networks is an award-winning streaming media platform, recipient of the Most Innovative Media Content Monetizing & Streaming Platform CV-Magazine-USA 2019, New York 2019 Award Programing and Top Blog of 2020 on THEGOODESTATE.com. The BINGE App is built into over 100 smart TV networks, providing the ability to globally and instantly syndicate and monetize content through key strategic partnerships throughout the streaming media industry. The company offers five core revenue streams: streaming packages, subscription video on demand (S-VOD), advertiser video on demand (A-VOD), transactional video on demand (T-VOD) and platform syndication. For more information, visit http://www.BINGENetworks.tv.
andrew jacob
DotCom Magazine
+1 6029099890
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Andy Jacob Interviews Kyle Wallgren, Chief Executive Officer of Edsoma for Binge Networks TV Show