The 327th Infantry Regiment Association Begins Initiative to Raise Funds to Support the 327th Infantry Regiment.
The 327th Infantry Regiment Association Begins Initiative to Raise Funds to Support Veterans, Active-duty Soldiers, and Families of the 327th Infantry Regiment.
Through their initiatives, Bastogne Kids Scholarship Fund and the Bastogne Farm, they hope to provide relief, care, and financial stability for these soldiers through the awareness of friends and family.
The Bastogne Kids Scholarship Fund was created to ensure that we would preserve the legacy of our fallen brothers and keep their dreams alive by providing them with a chance to go on to higher education!
The Bastogne Farm will be a place for veterans who have fallen on hard times. It will provide housing, counseling services, and clean water in exchange for work at the farm.
In exchange for working, the farm veterans will be given a hand up, not a handout.
The farm will have:
• The main house for meetings and for the on-site staff to have a place to stay.
• A bunkhouse for the veterans to have their own place to stay.
• A fully functional farm to be worked by the veterans because they don't want a freebie they wish to earn their way; they just need help getting back on their feet.
The 327th Infantry Regiment Association is an IRS-approved 501c3 charity which means that all donations are tax-deductible.
The organization is asking for the public's support in these endeavors and in the future through donations and events.
Donations can be made with your credit or debit card by visiting their website.
The organization is asking for the public's support in these endeavors with donations or events. For more information, visit their website at https://327thinfantryassociation.com
