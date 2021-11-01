Forecast looks promising for perch fishery in Lake Cascade

With Idaho Fish and Game biologists wrapping up their annual Lake Cascade gill-netting survey, the question on everyone’s mind is: What does the forecast look like for anglers going after record-breaking perch in 2022? Initial reports look good for another year of perch fishing on Cascade based on gill-net surveys, and despite decreases in the number of jumbo perch, overall populations are still showing to be in the 10-12 inch range on average.

Yellow perch have put Cascade on the map as a destination fishery, sometimes weighing in at over 2 pounds and living as old as 15 years. The reservoir attracts thousands of anglers from all across the world, from backyard fish fryers to sportfish trophy hunters, each contending for a chance to haul in one of Idaho’s most sought-after game fish species.

In March 2021, Wisconsin angler Adam Mann broke the state yellow perch record with a whopping 16.25-inch-long perch. In order to make it into the state’s record books, fish need to exceed the previous record holder by 0.5 inches.

Biologists once again found that angler harvest is not affecting the overall population, so the lake continues to produce large number of perch for anglers, and harvest has had little effect on the overall population or size of the fish.

“This year, we are taking a close look at angler preferences, effort, and harvest in Lake Cascade,” said Regional Fisheries Biologist Mike Thomas. Folks have expressed concerns of anglers overharvesting perch, but previous studies have shown this not to be the case.

Surveys show that 25 percent of the lake’s perch die annually, with between 7 and 8 percent of that total account attributed to anglers.

“Combined with recent age and growth studies, the data suggests that for each yellow perch harvested by an angler, two are dying of natural causes in Lake Cascade,” Thomas said.

Fish and Game biologists have been working throughout the year, actively monitoring perch harvest numbers via several methods of evaluation.

The largest and most accurate method, gillnet surveys involve an entire week of netting, capturing and measuring enough fish (over one thousand) to get an accurate depiction of the fish community.

The information gathered provides managers with important knowledge about Lake Cascade’s sport fishery, such as predation, disease, changes in habitat, angler harvest, and mortality from other natural causes.

Preliminary results suggest that catch rates of yellow perch ranged from 0.1 to 0.5 percent (average = 0.4) between May and August.

Biologists are continuing to tag fish, roughly a thousand a year, to monitor how many are being hauled in by anglers.

The surveys suggest that Lake Cascade will remain one of the finest perch fisheries in the world, with size structure that is unparalleled.

Anglers will also be able to enjoy ice fishing access this season thanks to several access sites around the lake. In addition to this outstanding perch fishery, ice anglers can also expect some large rainbow trout, and next spring and summer, kokanee salmon and smallmouth bass.

For further information about Lake Cascade and other fisheries in the McCall area, contact the McCall Fish and Game office at (208) 634-8137 or email: jordan.messner@idfg.idaho.gov.

