PROJECT OPIOID PARTNERS WITH FLORIDA BLUE FOUNDATION LAUNCHING COLLABORATIONS IN METRO AREAS TO ADDRESS OPIOID CRISIS
ORLANDO, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Opioid, a Florida based initiative, announced today the formal launch of its business and faith leader directed collaborative on the opioid overdose crisis into three of the largest metropolitan areas in Florida. In partnership with Florida Blue and the Florida Blue Foundation, Project Opioid coordinated with the most established regional business development boards to create collaboratives in Jacksonville, West Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade. These regional leadership collaboratives are spearheading the Project Opioid program in their communities, and will be recruiting additional business, faith, and philanthropic leaders to participate in the effort to reduce overdoses and save lives.
The complete list of designated regional leadership collaboratives now includes:
Project Opioid JAX – JAX Chamber Foundation.
Project Opioid Miami-Dade - Miami-Dade Beacon Council Foundation.
Project Opioid Fort Lauderdale - The Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance Foundation.
Project Opioid Palm Beach - The Business Development Board of Palm Beach Foundation.
Project Opioid Tampa Bay - The Tampa Bay Partnership Foundation.
Project Opioid Central Florida – Change Everything.
Project Opioid JAX, Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade collaborate with the top community leaders to confront the overdose crisis through education and awareness, data analysis, high-impact strategies, outreach and engagement to vulnerable communities, and cutting-edge advocacy. This expansion comes as new numbers show the opioid crisis having entered its new most deadly phase in 2020 and into 2021. The post-pandemic overdose crisis continues to cause a dramatic increase in the number of overdose deaths seen across the country. In Florida, it is projected that at least 7,800 people died from a drug overdose between March 2020 and March 2021, a projected 36% increase in drug overdoses. Younger generations have been hit particularly hard with 53% of all drug overdoses in the state occurring in individuals between the ages of 25 and 44, even though this segment only represents 25% of the population statewide. Additional information may be found by visiting Project Opioid.
Dave Green
Project Opioid
+1 407-883-1502
dave@projectopioid.org