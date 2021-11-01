Submit Release
Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige extends disaster relief period for Maui, Kauaʻi storm

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige issued a fifth proclamation related to heavy rains that caused major flooding, landslides and fear of dam failure in March 2021. The proclamation extends the disaster emergency relief period and supports the state’s efforts to provide quick and efficient relief of suffering, damage, and losses caused by the storm.

This proclamation also gives the governor the authority to spend state funds as appropriated to protect the health, safety and welfare of residents and visitors in the State of Hawaiʻi.

Gov. Ige issued the first proclamation establishing a disaster relief period for Maui and Kauaʻi on March 9, 2021. He extended the disaster relief period with a second proclamation on May 6, 2021, a third on July 1, 2021, and a fourth on Oct. 29, 2021.

The fifth proclamation continues through Dec. 28, 2021 unless it is terminated or superseded by a separate proclamation.

 

