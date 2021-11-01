Submit Release
News Search

There were 632 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,635 in the last 365 days.

State coastal commission to meet in Atlantic Beach Nov. 10; Advisory Council to meet Nov. 9

Morehead City

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet Nov.10 at the Double Tree by Hilton, 2717 W. Fort Macon Road, Atlantic Beach. A public input and comment period is scheduled for noon. At the chairwoman’s discretion, comments may be limited to three minutes per person.

Prior to the commission meeting, the Coastal Resources Advisory Council (CRAC) will meet at 3 p.m. on Nov. 9 at the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19, all attendees should wear a mask and maintain social distance during the meeting.

Full agendas and briefing materials can be found on the CRC website. Times indicated on the agenda for individual items are subject to change.

WHO:  N.C. Coastal Resources Commission

WHAT: Regular Business Meeting

WHEN: Nov. 10 at 9 a.m.

*Public input and comment period - Noon

WHO: N.C. Coastal Resources Advisory Council

WHAT: Meeting

WHEN: Nov. 9 at 3 p.m.

WHERE: Double Tree by Hilton, 2717 W. Fort Macon Road, Atlantic Beach

Agenda items for the commission meeting include:                                                                                                                               

  • Consideration of a variance request from the Town of Kure Beach regarding a development line
  • Review of proposed Beach Management Plan Rules
  • Consideration of additional amendments to 15A NCAC 7M .0300 Shoreline Access Policies, Parking Fees & Clarifying Language
  • Continued discussion of Amendments to 15A NCAC 7B CAMA Land Use Plans – Enforceable Polices
  • Consideration of public comments and approval of 2021 Coastal Habitat Protection Plan update
  • Discussion of proposed amendments to 15A NCAC 7M .0600 and 7H .0208 regarding Floating Structures associated with Shellfish Leases;
  • Consideration of fiscal analyses for 15A NCAC 07H .0208(b)(6) & 7H .1200 regarding Structural Boat Covers; 15A NCAC 07H. 0308 and 7H .1800 – General Permit for Beach Bulldozing; and NCAC 07J .0405 – Renewals

                                                                                ###

You just read:

State coastal commission to meet in Atlantic Beach Nov. 10; Advisory Council to meet Nov. 9

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.