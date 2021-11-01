Submit Release
Route 286 Oakland Avenue Road Line Painting on Wednesday

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that crews will be doing line painting on Oakland Avenue (Route 286) in White Township, Indiana County, on November 3, 2021 weather permitting.

Motorists can expect shifting lanes and flaggers directing traffic on Oakland Avenue between the State Route 422 interchange to Rustic Lodge. Crews will also be doing line painting on Indian Springs Road from the Hampton Inn through Treese Avenue.

Crews from Gulisek Construction, LLC will conduct the operations 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The work is part of the $19.83 million Route 286/U.S. 422 widening and resurfacing project which includes the widening of Route 286 and the U.S. 422 interchange, replacement of the bridge over McCarthy Run Creek, and the installation of sidewalks along Route 286. Other work includes drainage and guide rail upgrades and traffic signal replacements.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.  511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

