DNR invites public comment on proposed master plan amendment for land added to Frontenac State Park (published November 1, 2021)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will host an open house for the public to review and comment on a proposed master plan amendment for Frontenac State Park. The open house will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 30, at the Frontenac Sportsman Club, 30301 Territorial Road, Lake City, MN 55041.

The DNR Parks and Trails Division is amending the master plan to address land acquired for the park in 2020. A master plan sets the direction for the state park for the next 15-20 years and includes recommendations for managing natural and cultural resources and providing recreational and learning opportunities to park visitors.

“We are very excited about the new property and the experiences it will allow us to provide for park visitors,” said Jake Gaster, Frontenac State Park supervisor.

The master plan amendment describes proposals for the new property that will enhance the current interpretive and recreational offerings at the park. New facilities and use areas, including summer and winter hiking trails, scenic overlooks, hike-in campsites, and a combination trailhead/picnic area, will provide additional recreational opportunities, signs and kiosks and a new self-guided trail and boardwalk.

The master plan amendment also describes resource management activities planned for the new property including prairie and forest restoration, prescribed burning, and invasive species management.

The master plan amendment is posted on the DNR website and is open for a 30-day public review; public comments will be accepted through Dec. 17.

Public comments can be submitted in person at the open house, emailed to [email protected], or mailed to: Frontenac State Park Plan Amendment comments, c/o Jade Templin, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, 500 Lafayette Road, Box 4039, St. Paul, MN 55155-4039

For more information or to comment on the plan amendment, contact Jade Templin at 651-259-5598 or [email protected]