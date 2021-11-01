The Minnesota DNR announces December land sale

Public lands for sale in Anoka, Carlton, Itasca, Pine, St. Louis and Wadena counties

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has state lands for sale in Anoka, Carlton, Itasca, Pine, St. Louis, and Wadena counties. The 10 parcels for sale include recreational and lakeshore properties as well as a 7.7 acre property with commercial development potential in the city of Cloquet.

The DNR sells land at public auction in accordance with state statutes. This December’s online auction is in partnership with MinnBid, the Minnesota Department of Administration’s Surplus Services online auction website. Bidding on properties requires registering for an account on the MinnBid website. Properties will be available for online bidding Wednesday, Dec. 1, through Wednesday, Dec. 15.

“The DNR is fortunate to once again partner with the Department of Administration for our online land auction,” said Andrea Johnson, land sale coordinator for the DNR. “The option for full online participation creates an accessible and efficient way for the public to bid on state land.”

Interested bidders can visit mndnr.gov/landsale to obtain property data sheets, terms and conditions of sale, and instructions for participating in the MinnBid system. Call 651-259-5432, 888-646-6367 or email [email protected] with questions about a specific property.

The DNR’s land sales help the Department optimize its land holdings and meet its responsibility to maximize recreational, conservation, and economic opportunities for the state. Public lands provide support for natural resource-based economies, outdoor recreation opportunities, ecological benefits like clean air and water, and critical habitat for wildlife and rare plant species.

Selling land allows the DNR to remove land from its portfolio that is no longer meeting primary management objectives. Depending on the type of land sold, revenue from sales may go to the School Trust or provide funds to allow the DNR to invest in other, high priority land acquisitions.

People interested in public land sales can subscribe to receive emails about the land sale and future public land auctions.