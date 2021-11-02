ITsavvy Announces New VP of Advanced Solutions Group

ITsavvy just announced Bill Santos as its new vice president of the world-class Advanced Solutions Group (ASG).

ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing complete technology solution providers in the U.S., just announced Bill Santos as its new vice president of the world-class Advanced Solutions Group (ASG).

At ASG, Santos has top-line responsibility for the implementation and support of ITsavvy’s technology solutions and services. He also manages the integration of planned acquisitions, building a continuously expanding portfolio of client-centric solutions.

Working with ITsavvy President and COO Munu Gandhi, Santos has made it a top priority to build on a collaborative, empowering team culture that will further enhance the client experience.

“The key to helping an organization accomplish something groundbreaking is starting from a place of personal and shared trust,” Santos said. “The best way to build trust is to clearly share information and take ownership of every effort. Success in a vacuum is no success at all.”

Santos has more than 30 years of expertise in sales and services deployment and delivery with IBM, SHI, Hosting.com and Stelligent. In a previous position, Santos led the integration of seven acquisitions, growing revenue from under $2M to over $12M in less than two years.

Santos holds a BS and MS in Computer Science and Engineering from MIT. He and his wife Jackie have three children.

“I’m excited that Bill has joined our leadership team,” Gandhi said. “He has a strong technical and services background that supports his outstanding ability to create and develop high-performing teams that deliver growth.”

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an

e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago's Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Warren, N.J.; Hayward, Calif.; Beavercreek, Ohio and Raleigh, N.C.

About ITsavvy

ITsavvy is one of the fastest growing resources for integrated IT products and technology solutions in the U.S. Combining a comprehensive value-added reseller business with industry-leading IT solutions, ITsavvy is a single-source, end-to-end IT partner that strives to continuously deliver peace of mind to its clients.

