ALENIA EXOTIC RENTALS Announces the Launch of their Exotic Car Rental Business in January 2022

Set to start operations and become the next big name in the car hire business on February 15, 2022

We are coming out strong, and are not afraid to take this opportunity, we love challenges and we work in a very different and effective way compared to our competitors” — Houssem Merkouche, Co-founder, Alenia Exotic Rentals.

DUBAI, UAE, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Headquartered in Dubai, Alenia Exotic Rentals is expecting a huge margin market share in the car hiring business industry which is one of the most important and beneficial markets for them in UAE for business and growth.

Former General Manager of LuxurySuperCars, Dubai, Houssem Merkouche co-founder of ALENIA Exotic Rentals with his 5years experience in super cars rental in the UAE and his new partner Alen Alesevic, with an extraordinary background in business, investment and other different companies in Bosnia and in the USA are launching this business which is believed to be very different compared to their competitors. "Starting a new business is always a bit frightening, but when we looked at the increasing demand for exotic car hiring here in Dubai and all over the world, starting a car hiring business is just such an exciting opportunity for us" Said Houssem Merkouche.

Alenia Exotic Rentals is a car hiring company based in the United Arab Emirates, where it will be serving its customers with Exotic cars for hire for various functions.

Their customers will surely appreciate their various range of Exotic cars as they are coming strong with more than 35 super cars which includes; McLaren, Mercedes, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Maybach, Aston Martin, BMW, Cadillac, Audi, Rolls Royce, which can be accessed at their website on www.aleniaexoticrental.com

And a bunch of Luxury cars which includes Mercedes S-Class, Rolls-Royce Ghost, BMW 7 Series, Bentley Continental GT, Range Rover, Rolls-Royce Phantom and Porsche Panamera which will be available to all their customers on February 15, 2022.

With the ability to provide various range of car brands and services, Alenia Exotic Rentals will be able to satisfy their customers.

Alenia Exotic Rentals is a car hiring company located in Dubai, UAE, which provides the best luxury car rentals and services solutions, with a focus on exclusivity for your holiday or business experience. They combine their own knowledge and experience with a large array of custom-made luxury car rental options to make the perfect match for each client. They aim to deliver an affordable service that meets and exceeds the customer’s expectations, and are not satisfied unless the customer is satisfied.

Contact Person

Houssem Merkouche

info@aleniaexoticrental.com