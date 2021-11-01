Six indicted in May 2021 gang shootout that wounded nine in Providence

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced today that the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging six Providence men with 21 felony counts stemming from their alleged roles in a May 2021 gang-related shooting that wounded nine people on Carolina Avenue in Providence.

As alleged in the indictment, George Rios (age 19), Ricardo Cosme Tejada (age 21), Reynaldo Rivera (age 19), Jordanny Britto (age 21), Daniel Carides (age 26) and David Carides Jr. (age 24) were active participants in the shooting at 87 Carolina Ave. on May 13, 2021.

"The shootings we have seen in Providence over the last several months have been driven by several things: the wide availability of illegal guns, the number of rounds being fired and the use in many instances of high-capacity magazines, and people too willing to resolve often inconsequential disputes at the point of a gun," said Attorney General Neronha. "As alleged in court documents, these six individuals turned a peaceful Providence neighborhood into their own personal shooting range. Such conduct is incredibly dangerous, far too often deadly, and remains a principal focus of our prosecutorial resources. Action will be swift and the legal consequences significant."

As alleged in the court documents, at approximately 6:47 p.m., members of the Providence Police Department responded to a report of multiple shots fired and multiple shooting victims at a home on Carolina Ave.

It is alleged that Rios, Cosme Tejada, Rivera, and Britto, members of the "Get Money Family" gang, drove in a Dodge Ram pick-up to the home at 87 Carolina Ave., where all of them jumped out of the truck brandishing pistols. They then began firing at multiple individuals associated with the "Lakeside" gang, who were located on the front porch of the home.

In total, four people on the porch were wounded when the gunmen opened fire, including David Carides Jr. At least two people, including Daniel Carides and an unindicted juvenile co-conspirator from the home returned fire at Rios, Cosme Tejada, Rivera, and Britto, who were all wounded.

Rios, Cosme Tejada, Rivera, and Britto then jumped back into their truck to flee the scene. As the truck fled, Daniel Carides exited the home and fired a pistol at the truck as it drove away in the direction of Allens Avenue.

Rios, Cosme Tejada, Rivera, and Britto transported themselves to Rhode Island Hospital. The four additional victims also sought treatment for their wounds at Rhode Island Hospital.

Following the incident, investigators collected approximately 51 spent shell casings in various calibers fired from multiple guns in the road and on the property at 87 Carolina Ave, as well as bullets that went into a home across the street.

Investigators also executed a search warrant at 87 Carolina Ave. and seized multiple firearms, including a: 9mm ghost gun; Smith and Wesson M&P 15 with an obliterated serial number; Sig Sauer P229 9mm with an obliterated serial number; Beretta 9mm; Polymer80 PF.45 caliber ghost gun, Glock 26 9mm with an obliterated serial number, Polymer80/Glock slide semi-automatic pistol, rifle, and two BB guns.

Investigators also seized amounts of marijuana, THC and Psilocin from the home.

Rios, Cosme Tejada, Rivera, and Britto are scheduled to be arraigned on November 5, 2021, in Providence County Superior Court.

Daniel Carides and David Carides Jr. are scheduled to be arraigned on November 12, 2021, in Providence County Superior Court.

Assistant Attorney General Joseph J. McBurney and Special Assistant Attorney General Edward G. Mullaney of the Office of the Attorney General and Detective Theodore Michael of the Providence Police Department are leading the investigation and ongoing prosecution of the case.

Complete list of charges against the defendants: George Rios (age 19) P1-2021-3354AG Providence, RI

On October 29, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging George Rios with four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, four counts of discharge of a firearm while in the commission of a crime of violence, three counts of conspiracy, and one count of carrying a pistol without a license. The State is alleging the assault with a dangerous weapon charges were committed in furtherance of defendant's gang membership and affiliation which if convicted would subject defendant to a criminal street gang sentencing enhancement.

Ricardo Cosme Tejada (age 21) P1-2021-3354BG Providence, RI

On October 29, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Ricardo Cosme Tejada with four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, four counts of discharge of a firearm while in the commission of a crime of violence, three counts of conspiracy, and one count of carrying a pistol without a license. The State is alleging the assault with a dangerous weapon charges were committed in furtherance of defendant's gang membership and affiliation which if convicted would subject defendant to a criminal street gang sentencing enhancement.

Reynaldo Rivera (age 19) P1-2021-3354CG Providence, RI

On October 29, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Reynaldo Rivera with four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, four counts of discharge of a firearm while in the commission of a crime of violence, three counts of conspiracy, and one count of carrying a pistol without a license. The State is alleging the assault with a dangerous weapon charges were committed in furtherance of defendant's gang membership and affiliation which if convicted would subject defendant to a criminal street gang sentencing enhancement.

Jordanny Britto (age 21) P1-2021-3354DG Providence, RI

On October 29, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Jordanny Britto with four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, four counts of discharge of a firearm while in the commission of a crime of violence, three counts of conspiracy, and one count of carrying a pistol without a license. The State is alleging the assault with a dangerous weapon charges were committed in furtherance of defendant's gang membership and affiliation which if convicted would subject defendant to a criminal street gang sentencing enhancement.

Daniel Carides (age 26) P1-2021-3354EG Providence, RI

On October 29, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Daniel Carides with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of discharge of a firearm while in the commission of a crime of violence, two counts of conspiracy, one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, one count of possession of a firearm while in the possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a ghost gun, and one count of possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

David Carides Jr. (age 24) P1-2021-3354FG Providence, RI

On October 29, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging David Carides Jr. with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, one count of possession of a firearm while in the possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a ghost gun, and one count of possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

###