Early morning Portage Lake Lift Bridge closure schedule adjusted

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

November 1, 2021 -- Contractors for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will continue early morning work requiring closures of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock over the next two weeks. The window for closures has been changed.

Beginning Wednesday morning, multiple closures of the bridge will be required for repair work between 12:15 and 5:15 a.m. These closures will result in delays for vehicle, pedestrian, and bicycle traffic. The closures are planned to last for approximately 30 minutes each. Between closures, traffic will be allowed to clear.

This week: Closures are planned for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday mornings.

Week of Nov. 8: Closures are planned for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday mornings.

The closures had initially been scheduled for between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. The current schedule is tentative and may be adjusted.

This work is part of the ongoing repair project to help ensure continued safe and reliable operation of the bridge.