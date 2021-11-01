Proliant Settlement Systems Celebrates Growth with 30th Franchise
Turnkey Title Company Franchise Continues Rapid Expansion in Michigan and FloridaAUBURN HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proliant Settlement Systems, LLC has grown to 30 title franchises in under three years. Proliant’s growth has been fueled by a void in the title industry. Entrepreneurs and business owners with backgrounds as real estate brokers, attorneys, mortgage lenders, and title professionals are all searching for a turnkey system to own and operate their own title company, and Proliant Settlement Systems provides a proven model that delivers.
The Proliant franchise model dramatically simplifies starting, owning, and operating a successful title company. Proliant currently offers title franchises in Michigan and Florida, with plans to expand into more states. It is essential that Proliant franchisee candidates share the same passion, integrity, dedication, and focus that the Proliant staff lives every day. All Proliant’s partners have strong entrepreneurial resolve, the drive to build and maintain a solid book of business, and the ability to deliver service levels that far exceed client expectations.
Proliant offers its franchisees the latest customized IT technology to support their businesses. Proliant’s comprehensive IT platform is scalable to any franchisee’s needs. The software joins all necessary workflow elements to deliver an easy-to-understand process, paired with a comprehensive training program that helps franchisees to get up and running quickly. Additionally, with experienced title teams at the ready, Proliant is the first line of support for all franchisees, no matter what challenges they have.
“We are humbled by the amount of interest in our title company franchise system,” said Michael Telford, Executive Vice President of Proliant Settlement Systems. “Proliant is on pace to sign on and onboard two franchisees per month. This has led to over 150% growth in the last year. Our growth has validated the need for what we have created: a turnkey franchise system that supports industry professionals and has created opportunity for inclusionary small business growth.”
About Proliant Settlement Systems, LLC:
Proliant Settlement Systems, LLC is a turnkey title company ownership system that offers qualified entrepreneurs an opportunity to own their own title company, complete with all the financial and operational advantages. The Proliant franchise model effectively eliminates the traditional, and often difficult, barriers to entry.
