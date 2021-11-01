Southwest Region offering two unique hunter education opportunities in coming months

Two new and unique courses are coming soon to the hunter education program in Fish and Game’s Southwest Region, including a hybrid (virtual/in-person) instructor-led hunter education certification class, and a “Basics of Reloading Ammunition” outdoor skills course.

Hybrid hunter education certification course

The hybrid hunter education certification course is scheduled for early December. It will include three two-hour virtual classes with an Idaho hunter education instructor, and a 4.5-hour in-person field and testing day at Black’s Creek Public Shooting Range.

What makes the hybrid model different than an online course? Maybe you have a question about something that wasn’t directly covered in the coursework, or maybe you just want a little more explanation. With this hybrid instructor-led course, you have the opportunity to dive a little deeper than what you find in the Hunter Education book. Instructors provide person-to-person interaction — even in the virtual format — that you won’t find through the online course.

“We are piloting this hybrid model as a way to provide an interactive, instructor-led hunter education class while reducing the time commitment for busy parents,” said Jaime Creson, Volunteer Services Coordinator for Fish and Game’s Southwest Region. “We are working to create a course that combines the convenience of online hunter education with the opportunity learn directly from experienced hunter education instructors.”

With the single, in-person field/test day, students will also get hands-on instruction as a part of this course. Adding to the convenience for many parents, the field/test day will take place over the weekend on a Saturday.

Here is where you can more information about the upcoming hybrid hunter education certification course and register for the class.

“Basics of Reloading Ammunition” outdoor skills course will be held at Black’s Creek on Nov. 13

Fish and Game offers a variety of outdoor skills courses that are focused on the various facets of hunting, outdoor survival, and more.

The latest skills course offered in the Southwest Region will teach students the basics of reloading ammunition. Students will learn about reloading tools, items they will need for setting up your workbench, and how to use them.

The course will be held at Black’s Creek Range in Kuna on Saturday, November 13, from 9-5 p.m.

“We anticipate that interest in this course will be high, and space is limited,” Creson said.

Students can find more information and register for the skills course at https://register-ed.com/events/view/174183.