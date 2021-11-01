Gov. Whitmer Announces Marketplace Open Enrollment Begins Today with New Plans, Lowering Costs for Working Families

This release was originally issued by Governor Whitmer's Office.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: November 1, 2021

(LANSING, MICH) Gov. Whitmer today announced Michiganders have more plans to choose from, more low- or no-cost coverage options, and more time to enroll during the Health Insurance Marketplace Open Enrollment period, which runs today, November 1 through January 15, 2022.

"Michigan has called for expanded health coverage opportunities throughout the pandemic, and I applaud the Biden-Harris Administration for its continued work in lowering costs to high-quality, comprehensive health insurance for Michigan's working families," said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. "Through increased subsidies, an extended enrollment period, and more investment in local assistance, Michiganders have the support they need to get covered for 2022."

"Many people worry it is either too expensive or too complicated to sign up for a health plan. Fortunately, Michigan remains one of the least expensive states in the country to purchase health insurance and there is free, local enrollment help available by visiting LocalHelp.HealthCare.gov or calling 800-318-2596," said Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox. "Comprehensive health insurance leads to better health outcomes, so Open Enrollment is an important opportunity for Michiganders to protect their health and financial wellness."

More Health Plans

During Open Enrollment, Michigan consumers are able to choose from 174 approved health plans from 10 insurers on the Health Insurance Marketplace, which is available at HealthCare.gov or by calling 800-318-2596. In addition, an increased number of off-Marketplace plans are also available, bringing the total number of individual plans available to Michiganders to 256.

Overall, DIFS has approved average rate changes for individual plans that range from a decrease of 1.8% to an increase of 8.8%. Overall, the average rate increase on the individual market is 4.7%, well below the 6% average annual increase in health care costs seen during the last two years. Michigan continues to have a robust marketplace and comparatively lower average premium rates than most other states, tying for the 3rd lowest benchmark premiums in a 2021 Kaiser Family Foundation study.

More Low- or No-Cost Coverage Options

Increased subsides established by the American Rescue Plan to give more Michiganders the opportunity to qualify for low- or no-cost coverage will continue in 2022. In 2021, Michigan consumers saw an average premium reduction of 45% through these subsidies, or more than $71 per month in savings. Statewide, Michiganders saw nearly $12 million in savings per month, and nationally, more than half of consumers found coverage for $10 or less per month.

Premium tax credits depend on estimated household income, and consumers will see the monthly savings they qualify for when they apply for Marketplace coverage. Before applying, Michiganders can visit HealthCare.gov/Lower-Costs to estimate whether they may qualify for subsidies and other savings.

More Time, Assistance for Enrollment

The Biden-Harris Administration extended the 2022 Open Enrollment period so that consumers have until January 15, 2022 to enroll. However, consumers generally need to choose a plan by December 15 for their coverage to start January 1, 2022.

In addition, $3.3 million in grants have been awarded to three Michigan organizations to expand access to qualified Navigators who provide free assistance to consumers who need help signing up for health coverage. For assistance, visit LocalHelp.HealthCare.gov or call 800-318-2596.

To review available plans and rates, visit HealthCare.gov today. For questions about health coverage, visit the Michigan.gov/HealthInsurance or call DIFS 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 877-999-6442.

