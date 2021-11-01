Press Releases

11/01/2021

CT DoAg Issues Update on Status of Meriden Dogs in Dogfighting Case

CONNECTICUT DEPARTMENT OF AGRICUTURE ISSUES UPDATE ON STATUS OF MERIDEN DOGS IN DOGFIGHTING CASE

(STATEWIDE) On October 21, 2021, Judge Rosen of the Superior Court in Hartford issued a memorandum of decision on the eight pit bull dogs seized during investigation into an alleged multi-state dogfighting operation in Meriden.

Based on the evidence, the court found the dogs neglected and cruelly treated under 22-329a. Ownership of the dogs is now permanently vested in the Connecticut Department of Agriculture.

An independent animal behaviorist is being consulted to evaluate each of the dogs to determine their suitability for rehoming.

In a separate dogfighting investigation, seven dogs were seized from Orange and are being held at the Milford Animal Shelter while the department’s petition for permanent custody is being considered by the Superior Court.

Photos of Meriden dogs available upon request.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.

###

For Immediate Release: Friday, October 29, 2021 Contact: Rebecca Eddy Rebecca.Eddy@ct.gov

http://www.ctgrown.gov