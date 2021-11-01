Mark E. Rousso Miami Attorney announces the opening of Rousso Law PA
A boutique Real Estate Corporate Law Firm located in North Miami, Florida. Mark E. Rousso Miami Attorney
Rousso Law PA provides services in two main areas. It offers Representation for Buyers and Sellers in real estate transactions and offers an array of services within Corporate Law.”NORTH MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is imperative to have an experienced real estate attorney guide you in your efforts to navigate the intricacies of selling and buying properties concurrently. The attorney will facilitate your transactions and reduce your stress levels while doing so.
— Mark E. Rousso
That’s where Attorney Mark Rousso comes in. An executive at his own private practice, Mr. Rousso has years of experience working with investors, buyers, sellers and corporations since the early 1990s.
Rousso Law PA, a boutique Real Estate and Corporate Law Firm with offices located in North Miami, Florida has more than 20 years of experience advising investors, buyers, sellers, and corporations in the USA and Latin America.
Mark E. Rousso announces the opening of Rousso Law PA, a boutique Real Estate and Corporate Law Firm with offices located in North Miami, Florida. Mark Rousso has more than 20 years of experience advising investors, buyers, sellers, and corporations in the USA and Latin America. He has extensive experience in assisting clients with different types of real estate ventures as well as assisting clients with corporate formation and structuring.
Rousso Law PA offers their clients services such as: Representing Buyers and Sellers in Real Estate transactions, Residential and Commercial Leases, Business Transactions, Commercial Contracts as well as an extensive array of services dealing with Corporate and LLC Formation.
“Entering the complex world of Buying or Selling a property in Miami in today’s market conditions is challenging. Companies and individuals alike are constantly struggling with questions in areas such as Property restrictions, Property taxes, Contracts, Deeds, Current Certificates of Occupancy for the properties, Inspections issues, just to name a few, and at Rousso Law PA we are happy to be able to offer professional and timely answers to our clients,” says, Mark Rousso, an attorney with the firm.
Mark Rousso is using his extensive experience in the Real Estate industry in order to create a smart and open approach to offer quality, expertise, and professional attention to his clients, and with much confusion in today’s economy, having a lawyer you can really trust is one less thing to worry about.
Rousso Law PA provides services in two main areas. It offers Representation for Buyers and Sellers in real estate transactions and offers an array of services within Corporate Law.
About Rousso Law PA
Rousso Law PA, a boutique Real Estate and Corporate Law Firm with offices located in North Miami, Florida has more than 20 years of experience advising investors, buyers, sellers, and corporations in the USA and Latin America.
Rousso Law PA provides services in two main areas. It offers Representation for Buyers and Sellers in real estate transactions and offers an array of services within Corporate Law.
Mark E. Rousso
Rousso Law
+1 (786) 618-9703
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Mark E. Rousso Miami Lawyer