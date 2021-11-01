DrYnks, A new Dating Site, To Help Find an Ideal Partner, Assuring Safety & Security
DrYnks is a completely secured online dating website with a large pool of suitable & carefully vetted people seeking to connect with like-minded individuals.
There are too many scammers and fake profiles on online dating platforms. With DrYnks our goal was to create a safe, authentic dating platform that allows genuine, busy individuals to meet their mate.”UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DrYnks, a new dating website, has been introduced in the market to bring chivalry into the 21st-century online dating world. DrYnks was created to connect chivalrous, generous individuals with their counterparts that like to be spoiled and feel like royalty. DrYnks enables its chivalrous members to not only pay for their date (DrYnks is not for those who want to go “Dutch”) but also go one step further by spoiling their dates with gifts and pampering services.
— Kasra Sadr, CEO of DrYnks
DrYnks only allows its members to sign up using their cell phone numbers. This decreases the likelihood of fake accounts and profiles. DrYnks takes its members' safety extremely seriously. As a result, it only permits members to schedule dates in public places like a bar, nightclubs, restaurants, or café.
“The idea is to meet someone over a drink, spoil and pamper them and impress them to want to continue their date with you and hopefully go on a second date” Kasra Sadr, CEO of DrYnks was quoted in a media interview.
“By allowing our members to rate each other after the dates, we have enabled our dating community to police and rid itself of bad actors and wrong players.” Said Anna, Director of Social Media Marketing at DrYnks.
DrYnks has an easy, risk-free three-step sign-up process. No payment or credit card is needed to sign up and members can browse for free.
Our platform saves our members time and money. Rather than messaging 50 profiles to see who is available, our members simply set up a DrYnksNow date for the day, time and location that is convenient for them. They may even add an extra flavor to this by adding a DrYnks Pampering service. They may select specific members to invite or simply post it on our DrYnksNow board.
Any member(s) who want to meet them, will be able to accept or express their interest. Once both parties have approved each other, the exact public location of the date will be revealed to the person who expressed interest to ensure further safety.” Said Carlos Paullada, VP of Business Development at DrYnks.
ABOUT DRYNKS
DrYnks is an online dating website with a large pool of suitable people seeking to connect with like-minded individuals. DrYnks uses a variety of security measures to ensure and verify that all its members are real.
DrYnks was founded in December 2019 and officially launched in July 2021, with a concentration in Southern California, however, they now have members from all around the world. DrYnks is a dating service dedicated to bringing safety and chivalry to the world of online dating. It is believed to be exceptionally safe and to outperform its competitors by 11 times. There is no monthly subscription, and members can participate in a multi-level referral program that pays the referring member every time the friend they have referred goes on a date.
