Dr. Joan Grace Valina: What Questions to Ask During a Top Surgery Consultation
What Questions Should I Ask During a Top Surgery Consultation?MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Joan Grace Valina reviews critical top surgery Q&A.
Selecting a surgeon for subcutaneous mastectomy or top surgery can be overwhelming. Here, Dr. Joan Grace Valina discusses questions to ask potential top surgeon candidates, why they're essential, and how to choose the right top surgeon for you.
What types of top surgery do you perform?
This question is important because you want to determine if a particular surgeon is well-versed in the type of surgery you're interested in or is best suited to your body. Perhaps you're looking for a surgeon experienced in many different types of top surgery, or maybe you prefer working with a provider who specializes in just one or two types of procedures.
How many mastectomies have you performed for transgender patients? What is your average success rate?
Dr. Joan Grace Valina explains that It's crucial that your surgeon has performed at least a few hundred surgeries or more and that they have a high success rate. Ask the provider to define what a successful procedure is in their own words and if they predict your case will have a favorable outcome and why.
What are my options for the shape and placement of my scars?
Top surgery scars are among the most important considerations for a subcutaneous mastectomy since their color and texture play a significant role in the final appearance of your chest. Select a surgeon that offers scar placement options you're comfortable with and who is confident in their ability to achieve excellent results with minimal scarring.
What should I expect before and during my top surgery?
Dr. Joan Grace Valina advises that you should ask your physician what you should expect during the preparation process and what will happen during your procedure. Your surgeon should clearly explain to you what responsibilities you have for your care, what your doctor will be doing, and what you should be aware of from start to finish.
Top surgery is a significant life decision that should be an exciting and celebratory time. Write down a list of your questions and bring them with you to your consultation to ensure your doctor answers them to your satisfaction.
About Dr. Joan Grace Valina
Dr. Joan Grace Valina is an exceptionally qualified and in-demand cosmetic and general surgeon. As a triple board-certified surgeon, Dr. Valina finished the first two years of her General surgery residency at Michigan State University and the final three years at Loyola University Medical Center. She completed prestigious fellowships for Minimally Invasive Foregut Surgery and Cosmetic Surgery with the Allegheny Health Network and the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery. Dr. Valina specializes in breast lifts, breast reduction, subcutaneous mastectomy, Female to Male chest reconstruction, breast augmentation, and more.
Dr. Joan Grace Valina
Jolie Plastic Surgery
+1 (305) 262-8347
info@jolieplasticsurgery.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
LinkedIn
Dr. Valina specialized in cosmetic surgery ≫ Jolie Plastic Surgery