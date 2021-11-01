Pechmann Fishing Education Center Releases November Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Nov. 1, 2021) – The Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville has released its November class schedule. The education center is managed by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. Each course is led by Wildlife Commission staff or trained volunteers. Most events are free, and a North Carolina fishing license is not required.

November events include:

Nov. 12: Hook, Line and Picture! How to Take Amazing Fishing Photos (Virtual) , 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. Nov. 13: Heroes Homecoming – Family Fishing Workshop , 9 a.m. – noon.

, 9 a.m. – noon. Nov. 17: Fly-tying Forum (Virtual) , 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Ages 10 and older.

, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Ages 10 and older. Nov. 18: Fly-tying Forum , 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Ages 10 and older.

, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Ages 10 and older. Nov. 20: Beginning Fly-tying Course, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Ages 12 and older.

Registration for all workshops and classes is available online or by calling 910-868-5003.