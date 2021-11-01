Digital Artist Glorian Gears enters the stage by revolutionizing digital art
NFT Art 2.0 will be the upcoming benchmark in digital art
NFT-ART 2.0 is therefore not only art. It is a digital object of value, which firstly carries a spirit (a feeling) and secondly can be used in digital universes, so-called metaverses.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today will go down as a milestone in the history of digital art. A new digital artist enters the stage and with it comes a new kind of digital art: NFT Art 2.0.
— Glorian Gears
But one after the other. Who is Glorian Gears? Glorian Gears is a Cyber Meta-Artist, who unites in himself the knowledge of future art. He is the personification of high-end technology partners who bring together their knowledge to create a signature NFT Art 2.0.
The market for digital assets is currently experiencing an unprecedented boom. Many assets are being digitized or made digitally tradable. This contributes to the desired digitalization of all areas of life. Last but not least, the Corona pandemic has also contributed to a very rapid digitalization of all kinds of everyday processes and accelerated digitalization by years.
As the first art and asset collector and creator, Glorian Gears has made it its task not only to create signature high-end art, but also to preserve high-end data for the coming metaverses. He captures moments in high end 3D scans and thus preserves them for eternity. This “Capture The Moment” art approach makes him unique in the world of digital art. Imagine an object scanned in a historical moment. It will always carry the spirit of that specific moment in it. Designed as a high end NFT 3D Art Asset which can be used in upcoming metaverses will make it an outstanding piece of digital art: NFT Art 2.0
NFT-ART 2.0 is therefore not only art. It is a digital object of value, which firstly carries a spirit (a feeling) and secondly can be used in digital universes, so-called metaverses. Digital Art is no longer bound by the static form of a picture or the linear flow of a video or animation. Art collectors now have the chance to receive the real digital object – a flawless dynamic 3-dimensional capture of a special moment in time.
Utilizing the power of the moment and creating vastly detailed, fully authentic 3D Data, representing an absolutely true-to-the-original digital copy requires flexibility, technical prowess and artistic know-how and feeling. These virtues are combined in Glorian Gears, a team of professionals from the field of 3D scanning and photogrammetry with international acclaim and experience in the fields of Game- Film and Cultural Heritage 3D-digitalization. Their expertise guarantees a truly unique result in terms of detail and 3D data quality.
Glorian Gears today enters the stage of digital art and will announce more about his work and projects soon.
More about Glorian Gears:
Website: https://www.gloriangears.com
Social Media: https://linktr.ee/gloriangears
Glorian Gears
Glorian Gears
hello@gloriangears.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter