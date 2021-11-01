Hecht Partners Expands in New York With Two Veteran Trial Lawyers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hecht Partners LLP, a premier litigation boutique, is pleased to announce that Lawrence Steckman and Adam Rader, talented litigators previously at Offit Kurman, P.A., have joined the firm in its New York office as partners. The addition coincides with the firm’s expansion to new office space at 16 West 36th Street, 9th Floor.
Messrs. Steckman and Rader bring to the firm extensive experience in international and domestic commercial litigation, intellectual property, and business law and transactions.
“We are thrilled to welcome Larry and Adam, two incredibly talented lawyers, to the firm,” said David L. Hecht, the firm’s founder. “They are a dynamic duo that will complement our existing team quite nicely and bring new opportunities to Hecht Partners,” Hecht added, referencing Mr. Steckman’s stable of sophisticated clients.
Lawrence Steckman
Mr. Steckman has more than 30 years’ experience litigating securities, the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, and business cases. He has handled billions of dollars in client matters, has overseen the dismissal of billions of dollars in claims against his clients, and has been counsel in leading securities, derivatives, and RICO litigations, as well as securities and commercial arbitration disputes. In July 2006, Super Lawyers Magazine, in its inaugural New York edition, identified Mr. Steckman as one of New York's first "Super Lawyers" in both securities and business litigation, an honor he has received nine times since then. The independent attorney rating service, AVVO, has awarded him a rating of 10/10.
Mr. Steckman’s practice areas include securities and derivatives private and class suits, including Rule 10b-5 litigation, complex federal and state commercial litigation, prosecuting and defending civil RICO private and class suits, merger and acquisition litigation, bond, arbitrage and real estate fraud litigation, corporate, contract, and commercial litigation, international commercial arbitration, broker-dealer and broker-customer securities arbitration, municipal arbitrage fraud arbitration, securities regulatory matters, and professional liability and D&O litigation. He has represented mutual, hedge, and private equity funds, insurance companies, accounting and audit firms, real estate/mortgage companies, technology companies, a financial strength rating company, officers of domestic and foreign companies, investment bankers, brokers, law firms, lawyers, and entrepreneurs.
Mr. Steckman is the author or lead co-author of more than fifty published works on the law. He has published book chapters and articles on federal procedure, attorney-client privilege, constitutional law, securities fraud pleading, loss causation and causal modeling, insider trading, securities arbitration, preparation of expert reports and damage computation. He has published on civil RICO, including articles on RICO predicate acts, RICO enterprise theory, RICO standing and direct injury, RICO claims accrual and statute of limitations, RICO causation, and the PSLRA RICO Amendment. Mr. Steckman’s work has been cited as authority by courts and commentators and he has published and been cited, as well, on public policy matters ranging from international terrorism to application of the Sixth Amendment right to counsel.
Adam J. Rader
Adam J. Rader has been assisting clients in the civil prosecution and defense of complex commercial business disputes in state and federal court for more than 20 years. His practice focuses on commercial litigation in state and federal court with an emphasis on international law.
Mr. Rader provides clients with creative and practical approaches to the resolution of complex commercial problems. He has been involved on behalf of his clients in a diverse array of complex commercial litigation matters, arbitration and mediation, international matters, executive employment disputes and appellate matters.
Mr. Rader has represented U.S. and international clients in a variety of state and federal civil and criminal cases including matters involving corporate and international litigation, arbitration, international trade, extradition, art law, trademark issues, entertainment law and Native American Law.
