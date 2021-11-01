Rick Lucas is PennDOT Employee of the Month

​Montoursville, PA – Rick Lucas has been named PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Month for November 2021.

Rick serves as a Highway Draftsman Designer for the district. In this role, he is responsible for drafting and detailing work associated with the development and preparation of highway plans from preliminary sketches to final plans.

Rick represents District 3 in a committee dedicated to the implementation of a new software: Open Roads Design (ORD). He attends and is active in statewide ORD meetings and clearly relays information back to the district staff during monthly meetings.

Rick, along with other members of the Design team, willingly assist fellow employees through any obstacles they face while using ORD.

He also volunteers to work in the district’s Incident Command Center, which is activated during severe weather incidents, such as flooding or major snow events.

Rick is known to be thorough in his actions and provides great communication and customer service.

Rick, a 10-year PennDOT employee, lives in Montoursville, Lycoming County. He and his wife have three sons. In his spare time, Rick enjoys riding motorcycles, spending time in the outdoors, hunting, and fishing.

Congratulations to Rick Lucas the district office Employee of the Month for November 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

