Submit Release
News Search

There were 480 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,492 in the last 365 days.

Rick Lucas is PennDOT Employee of the Month

Montoursville, PA – Rick Lucas has been named PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Month for November 2021.

Rick serves as a Highway Draftsman Designer for the district. In this role, he is responsible for drafting and detailing work associated with the development and preparation of highway plans from preliminary sketches to final plans.

Rick represents District 3 in a committee dedicated to the implementation of a new software: Open Roads Design (ORD). He attends and is active in statewide ORD meetings and clearly relays information back to the district staff during monthly meetings.

Rick, along with other members of the Design team, willingly assist fellow employees through any obstacles they face while using ORD.

He also volunteers to work in the district’s Incident Command Center, which is activated during severe weather incidents, such as flooding or major snow events. 

Rick is known to be thorough in his actions and provides great communication and customer service. 

Rick, a 10-year PennDOT employee, lives in Montoursville, Lycoming County. He and his wife have three sons. In his spare time, Rick enjoys riding motorcycles, spending time in the outdoors, hunting, and fishing.

Congratulations to Rick Lucas the district office Employee of the Month for November 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov 

###

You just read:

Rick Lucas is PennDOT Employee of the Month

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.