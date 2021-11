November 1, 2021

(PIKESVILLE, MD) — The November 2021 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available. Articles in this edition include:

Maryland State Police Museum Offers Preview To Active, Retired Personnel;

PHOTOS: MSP Museum Preview Opening;

New Partnership To Combat Illicit Drugs;

State Police Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month;

Troopers Making A Difference In The Community;

Citizens Warned of Telephone Scam in Easton;

Annual MD Charity Campaign Continues

To read the latest edition of the MD State Police IMPACT Update, click on: IMPACT November 2021