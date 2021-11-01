Dr. Grace Valina Discusses Her Volunteer Work Abroad
Dr. Grace Valina has performed numerous general surgeries abroad, and each visit gave her a new perspective on how healthcare functions in various parts of the world. This celebrated general and cosmetic surgeon talks more about her work and why it’s been so valuable to her.
Volunteer work for doctors is more than a chance to give back. It gives them an eye-opening experience into how different countries and different kinds of people approach their health. For Dr. Grace, it’s taught her the true value of intervention and how she can best use her talents to alleviate suffering.
Understanding the Underserved Communities
Dr. Grace Valina is board certified by the American Board of Surgery for general surgery, the American Board of Facial Cosmetic Surgery for facial cosmetic surgery, and the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery for cosmetic surgery. However, her career hasn’t been an endless parade of elective procedures. She worked with underserved communities for years, giving her unique insight into how people without resources deal with different health issues.
By spending time with her patients and developing relationships with them, she can understand why they make certain decisions and what can be done to help promote better habits. This knowledge was invaluable in her adventures abroad.
Concentrating Her Efforts
Surgeons rarely suffer from a lack of work. People worldwide look to these professionals as a beacon of hope, whether appendectomies, cholecystectomies, or laparotomies. Dr. Grace Valina was already used to surgical cases at home, but being abroad presented different challenges about who to treat, where to treat, and how to treat them.
Dr. Valina learned how to prioritize different patients and ensure adequate care even in the most modest circumstances. Compared to developed versus underdeveloped nations, healthcare is adjusted to the level of available instruments and medications, yet not compromising the level of an optimal outcome. She learned how to improvise without compromising the quality of her care. What’s more, she made it a point to understand the culture she was entering to connect with people on their level. This was the best way to ensure a long-lasting impact on people she might only see for an hour or two.
Dr. Grace Valina on Volunteering
Volunteering is a sincere effort to give back to people who need it. Going overseas to work with people provides a diverse experience, allowing her to work through different cases and find the best possible solutions. Volunteering will enable her to open up her mind to innovate healthcare and surgical techniques, ideas that sometimes are not learned in the usual settings.
Dr. Grace Valina says that It also gives her a first-hand look at how different customs and ideas influence how people feel about various aspects of healthcare and, ultimately, what they do about it. She’s not only a more well-rounded person because of her time abroad, but a more empathetic doctor.
She recommends others to volunteer. Volunteering is fun and uplifting, not only to self but to others. We all need human interaction. What better way to do that than volunteering - meeting others and servicing your professional help to others. Volunteering is for everyone, no matter the job or task, and no matter the location. Choose one that fits you.
