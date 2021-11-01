Westbound I-80 entrance ramp from Herbert Hoover Highway Northeast/Johnson County Road F-44 (exit 249) near Iowa City to close Nov. 8

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Nov. 1, 2021 – A pavement repair project at the Herbert Hoover Highway Northeast/Johnson County Road F-44 interchange (exit 249) near Iowa City will require closing the entrance ramp to westbound I-80 from 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Davenport construction office.

During this closure, traffic will access westbound I-80 at the South Downey Street/West Branch interchange (see map).

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

Contact: Cedric Wilkinson at 563-391-2750 or cedric.wilkinson@iowadot.us