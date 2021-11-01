Organizations Launch Resource Center & Fundraising Campaign to Support CNAs in Crisis
EINPresswire.com/ -- Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) for Quality Care (C4QC) and the National Association of Health Care Assistants (NAHCA) have launched the CNA Resource Center, a service designed to address the ongoing and critical daily needs of CNAs as they contend with longstanding financial hardships exacerbated by the consequences of the pandemic.
CNAs have long endured low pay, poor benefits, and high-stress work. However, they are now struggling with an emotional and physical toll that is likely unprecedented in the history of long-term care. This is made even worse by the fact that many were forced to take unpaid leave if they had COVID or were exposed to it while on the job. Many CNAs now have PTSD, depression, and other conditions and issues—in addition to food insecurity and other challenges—that will linger for years without treatment unless someone steps up to help them.
Both NAHCA and C4QC have worked throughout the pandemic to support CNAs through a range of challenges, such as transportation, childcare, food and housing insecurity, and more. The CNA Resource Center was established to formalize this work and launch a fundraising campaign to support the initiative.
The mission of the CNA Resource Center is to help CNAs find answers, assistance, or resources for support that can help them get through a challenge or crisis. The center is available to not just to ease worries and anxiety, but also to keep individuals working while preventing them from losing their homes, going hungry, or suffering in other ways.
“CNAs are struggling, and the pandemic has left us grieving, sick, exhausted, and frustrated,” said Sherry Perry, CNA, chair of the NAHCA Board of Directors. “From widespread PPE shortages and then shutdowns that transformed us into becoming the only link between dying residents and their families during their final moments, we have been deeply affected by our experiences in the trenches of COVID-19.”
Like many professionals working in health care, CNAs have had to be strong and stay focused on patient care, regardless of what is happening in their own lives. As caregivers, they often may hesitate to seek care or help for themselves. Even when they do make the decision to seek assistance, CNAs may not know where to turn. The Resource Center is a one-stop location for them to call or email with questions big and small that affect their work and personal lives.
“The pandemic may seem like it’s over for some, but it is in no way over for CNAs,” said Lori Porter, CEO of NAHCA and founder of C4QC. “They worked harder than ever as battled the coronavirus and helped their residents, and many contracted COVID themselves. They are tired and sick and in need of our assistance. We owe it to them to give them support in this time of great need.”
Follow this link to the CNA Resource Center.
Follow this link to DONATE to C4QC to support the CNA Resource Center.
About C4QC
CNAs for Quality Care is a not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) organization that manages and supports the CNA Resource Center and other initiatives that aid CNAs in need. For more information, please visit their website at www.CNAs4QualityCare.org.
About NAHCA
The National Association of Health Care Assistants (NAHCA) is a professional association of and for certified nursing assistants (CNAs) that elevates the professional standing and performance of healthcare professionals through recognition, advocacy, education, and empowerment to maximize success and quality care. For more information, please visit their website at www.nahcacna.org.
