Wood Pellets Market Value Expected to Reach $21.21 billion by 2027: Stratistics MRC
Stratistics MRC report, Wood Pellets Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyGAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Wood Pellets Market is accounted for $8.88 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $21.21 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include growing consciousness regarding the use of renewable energy sources for space heating in residential and commercial heating, rising financial incentives by several federal agencies, numerous favourable government policies, and the low cost of raw materials for making wood pellets. However, the high cost of a wood pellet stove is likely to hamper the market. By end user, the thermal energy (heat generation) segment witnessed a steady growth in the past decade owing to the rising cost of alternative heating fuels. Wood pellets combined with the right type of heating devices such as pellet boilers and pellet stove inserts can transform more than 90% of the energy contained in the fuel into usable heat. Further, usage of wood pellets for heating purposes also has very less effect on the environment since wood absorbs the same amount of carbon dioxide as emitted during the combustion process. Some of the key players in Wood Pellets Market include Vermont Wood Pellet Co., Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group, The Westervelt Company, Allance Pellet Machinery, INGPELLET Pte. Ltd., Enviva Holdings, LP, Enito Singpellet Pte Ltd, Groupe Savoie Inc., Wood Pellet Energy (UK) LTD, Energex Ltd., Rentech, Inc., Drax Group plc, Andritz AG., Premium Pellet Ltd., I.C.S. (Lacroix) Lumber Inc., Georgia Biomass, LLC, German Pellets GmbH, and F.E. Wood & Sons.
Browse complete report with TOC @ https://www.strategymrc.com/report/wood-pellets-market
XXX report provides an in-depth study and forecast about the industry covering the complete overview of the market that will assist convey clients and business-making strategies. The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been derived by extensive research methods. Our report enables readers to understand details of the market, latest trends, key drivers and constraints, opportunities, threats, volume and value forecasts, and various investment opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global and regional markets. XXX report also offers company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, key products, and recent developments along with SWOT analysis of profiled players and Porters five forces for deep insights.
This report offers market monitoring related to a particular area of clients interest and provides up to date information related to strategic initiatives like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, product launches for leading companies on a regional scale depending on the clients subscription period for various industries or markets. Our data is constantly updated and revised by team of research experts so that it always reflects the recent trends and information. We have high experience in research and consulting for different business domains to provide to the necessities of both individual and corporate clients. Our experienced team uses proprietary data sources and different tools and methods to gather and analyze information.
Browse the latest market research reports by Stratistics MRC:
Construction Repair Composites Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Resin Type (Vinyl Easter, Epoxy), Fiber Type (Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber), Product Type (Adhesive, Mesh, Plate, Rebar) and By Geography
Thermal Pallet Covers Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Size (Airfreight Pallet Size, Standard Pallet Size), Usage (Single Use, Multiple Use), Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Chemical) and By Geography
Scissor Lift Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Height (Below 10 m, 10 -20m), Mechanism (Vehicle Mounted, Unpowered), Power Source (Mechanical, Diesel), End User (Mining, Rental, Retail, Storage) and By Geography
About Us:
Stratistics MRC research reports and publications are routed to help clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects. We track 30+ industries and cover 800 market segments.
Call us +1-301-202-5929 now for personal assistance with your queries.
Email: info@strategymrc.com
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3ngfYIC
Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3BKeBWG
View all Covid-19 Exclusive reports @ https://bit.ly/2XvD1EQ
Kumar
Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd
+1 301-202-5929
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn