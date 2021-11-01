Troop F Weekly Report 10-25 to 10-31-21

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 10/29/2020

Town: VAN BUREN

Trooper: Tr. Desrosier

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Van Buren and made a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction. Tr. Desrosier observed a female in the driver’s seat and a male in the back seat. The female advised that her license was currently under suspension. Tr. Desrosier also learned that the plates were falsely attached to the vehicle. As Tr. Desrosier was filling out summonses for the woman the homeowner approached him and advised him that they have the vehicle pulling into their driveway on camera which showed that the male was the operator. Tr. Desrosier reviewed the video and issued a summons to the male for OAS and false attachment of plates.

Incident Type: CRIMINAL SPEED

Date: 10/29/2020

Town: cary plantation

Trooper: Cpl. Quint

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Quint was conducting stationary radar in the town of Cary Plantation when he observed a vehicle operating at a high rate of speed. Cpl. Quint locked the vehicle’s speed at 95 mph in a posted 50 mph zone. Cpl. Quint stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator. The operator advised that he was in a hurry to get to his camp. The man was issued a criminal summons for exceeding the posted limit by 30 mph.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 10/29/2020

Town: amity

Trooper: Cpl. Quint

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Quint had just cleared a traffic stop in the town of Amity when he observed another vehicle operating at a high rate of speed. Cpl. Quint stopped the vehicle and learned that the operator’s license was under suspension. Cpl. Quint issued the operator a criminal summons for operating after suspension. A licensed driver was called to remove the vehicle from the road.

Incident Type: OAS / Warrant

Date: 10/29/2020

Town: winterville plantation

Trooper: Tr. Rider

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider was conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Winterville Plantation when he observed a vehicle that was not displaying a front registration plate. Tr. Rider conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and learned that the operator’s license was under suspension. Tr. Rider also learned that the vehicle’s registration plates were falsely attached to the vehicle. Tr. Rider issued criminal summonses for operating after suspension and false attachment of plates. Tr. Rider also learned that one of the passengers in the vehicle had three active arrest warrants and was on bail conditions not to use or possess drugs or alcohol. Tr. Rider placed the man under arrest for the warrants and violation of conditions of release. The vehicle was towed from the scene and the subject was transported to the Fort Kent Police Dept. to be released on bail.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 10/30/2020

Town: frenchville

Trooper: Tr. Desrosier

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Frenchville when he observed a vehicle with a defective headlight. Tr. Desrosier conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and learned that the operator’s license was under suspension. Tr. Desrosier issued the operator a summons for operating after suspension and had the passenger drive the vehicle away since he had a valid license.

Incident Type: THEFT

Date: 10/27/2021

Town: hammond

Trooper: tr. sylvia

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Sylvia received a theft complaint reference to a theft of a road sign and traffic cones. The caller advised the sign was a “Road Closed” sign and had been taken in the last few days. The investigation is ongoing.

Incident Type: THEFT

Date: 10/28/2021

Town: st. agatha

Trooper: tr. curtin