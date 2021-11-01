Enavate Acquires Columbus’s U.S. SMB Business and Expands Microsoft Dynamics Footprint
Enavate, a Microsoft Gold Partner, announced that the company has acquired the U.S.-based Microsoft Dynamics SMB business unit from Columbus (NASDAQ: COLUM).
This acquisition is a key milestone in our journey to attain the goals of our Vision 2024 - being the worldwide leader in the Microsoft Dynamics SMB space.”DENVER, CO, USA, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enavate, one of Microsoft’s Gold Partners, today announced that the company has acquired the U.S. based Microsoft Dynamics SMB business unit from Columbus (NASDAQ: COLUM). Focused on delivering Cloud ERP solutions to small and medium (SMB) companies in the U.S. market, the acquired business unit includes the Microsoft Dynamics Business Central, GP, and NAV practices.
— Thomas Ajspur, Enavate CEO
The acquisition was completed on November 1, 2021, and includes more than 50 team members and 1,400 clients. The addition of this talented, experienced team will strengthen Enavate’s position as the worldwide leader in the Microsoft Dynamics SMB space and its ability to provide industry-leading solutions and services to the Microsoft customer and partner communities.
“We are excited to welcome the Columbus team members to Enavate,” said Thomas Ajspur, CEO of Enavate. “This new team will help us keep pace with businesses’ needs to move to the security, continuity and convenience of the Cloud. In addition to the technical and client-focused expertise delivered by these professionals, this acquisition will help Enavate meet the increasing demand for on time, on budget, client focused ERP implementations. This acquisition is a key milestone in our journey to attain the goals of our Vision 2024 - being the worldwide leader in the Microsoft Dynamics SMB space. This team is a great addition to our organization; invested in client success and empowered to make the decisions that ensure successful implementations.”
The Columbus U.S. SMB team members will join Enavate’s consulting, development, and sales teams, increasing client satisfaction by expanding the depth and breadth of Enavate’s services capabilities and development resources. Existing and future clients will benefit from the collective years of experience implementing and supporting Microsoft Dynamics ERP solutions deployed in public, private or hybrid cloud environments.
“The divestment of the U.S. SMB Business Unit is part of Columbus’ strategic direction to simplify the business and focus on digital advisory and services to larger companies in our key markets. The divestment ensures that our SMB customers have a partnership with a company with a strategic focus on solutions addressing their business needs,” says Søren Krogh Knudsen, CEO & President, Columbus.
About Enavate
Enavate is a technology company that transforms businesses and the lives they touch through services and solutions spanning industry, platform and functionality. A Microsoft Gold Partner and NetSuite Solution Provider, the Enavate team of 450 professionals helps organizations get to the Cloud, maximize technology investments and drive new business. We cultivate a robust partner network to ensure availability of a broad range of solutions so we may meet client needs and exceed expectations. Enavate provides consulting, software implementations, systems upgrades, Cloud deployments and managed IT services to more than 3,500 clients across North America. Learn more about Enavate, our Vision 2024, our culture of empowerment, and fresh approach to helping companies innovate, grow and navigate change at www.enavate.com.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Paige Vesuvio, Head of Global Marketing, Enavate
Mail: paige.vesuvio@enavate.com
Office: 720-386-5896
About Columbus
Columbus is a global digital consultancy headquartered in Denmark. For +30 years, we have helped more than 5.000 ambitious companies transform, maximize, and futureproof their business digitally. Columbus employs more than 1,800 digital advisors and consultants focused on the manufacturing-, retail & distribution-, and food & process industries. We offer end-to-end digital services and solutions within Strategy & Change, Cloud ERP, Data & Analytics, Application Management, Digital Commerce, and Customer Experience. Columbus has offices and partners all over the world and we deliver our solutions and services locally – on a global scale. www.columbusglobal.com
MEDIA CONTACT:
Tine Rasmussen, Communications Director
Mail: tra@columbusglobal.com
Mobile: +45 29 69 06 77
Paige Vesuvio
Enavate
+1 720-386-5896
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn