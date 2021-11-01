Global Organic Tea Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Forecast 2021-2026

Organic Tea Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Organic Tea Marke to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Organic Tea Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″, the global organic tea market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global organic tea market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

Organic tea refers to a beverage free from artificial materials, such as pesticides, chemical fertilizers, fungicides, herbicides, etc. It relies on natural processing methods, including composting, crop rotation, sticky bug catchers, etc. Since organic tea boosts immunity, protects against cardiovascular diseases, neutralizes free radicals, etc., the growing consumer health consciousness is positively influencing the demand for organic tea worldwide.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Organic Tea Market Trends:

The increasing consumer inclination towards safe, healthy, and chemical-free consumable items, is primarily driving the organic tea market growth. Furthermore, organic tea cultivation relies on ecological processes and biodiversity, which keeps the soil fertile and rich and promotes plant biodiversity. Moreover, favorable government initiatives to encourage the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices through various incentives and subsidies are also propelling market growth. Additionally, the introduction of ready-to-drink variants and innovative packaging using biodegradable outer packages to minimize the carbon footprints are anticipated to further strengthen the global market for organic tea in the coming years.

Global Organic Tea Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited (Wadia Group)

Davidson’s Organics

Halssen & Lyon GmbH

Little Red Cup Tea Co.

Mighty Leaf Tea Company (Peet’s Coffee Inc.)

Numi Inc., PepsiCo Inc.

Stash Tea

T I E L K A

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Breakup by Product:

Camelia Sinesis Based

White

Black

Green

Oolong

Others

Herbal

Breakup by Taste:

Flavored

Plain

Breakup by Form:

Tea Bag

Leaf and Powder

Liquid

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

