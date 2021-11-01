Global Renewable Plastic Packaging Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% By 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report entitled the Renewable Plastic Packaging Market Report 2021-2031: It includes profiles of Renewable Plastic Packaging and Forecasts Market Segment by, (Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Thousand Ton)) Market Segment by Type (Biodegradable Plastic, Bio-Based Plastic) Market Segment by Product (Flexible Plastic Packaging, Rigid Plastic Packaging, Industrial Plastic Packaging, Other Product) Market Segment by Application (Consumer Goods, Textiles, Agriculture & Horticulture, Automotive & Transport, Other Application) Market Segment by Material (Starch Blends, Polylactic Acid (PLA), Polybutyrate Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT), Nylon Plastic (PA), Polyethylene (PE), Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polybutylene Succinate (PBS), Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Polypropylene (PP), High-density Polyethylene (HDPE), Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE), Other Material) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The global renewable plastic packaging market was valued at US$1516 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Shift to Mono-Materials

Multi-material laminates and composite packaging are one of the largest obstacles to recycling (not recycling itself, for which the biggest problem is collection and infrastructure). Herstellers have thus made a major effort to go towards mono-packaging (laminates included). There is a danger that solutions made from mono-materials can be considerably heavier and larger than composites and may need additional additives. The explanation is simple, because of their insulting qualities, firms utilize aluminum layers in laminates which demand thicker and eventually more massive layer when replaced by plastics or paper.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Renewable Plastic Packaging Market?

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads and its humanitarian impact grows, sectors that help meet basic necessities, such as providing food and supplies to consumers securely, are being increasingly impacted. With food packaging being the greatest sector of activity in the packaging business, the $900 billion per year global industry is on the front lines. The coronavirus epidemic has already resulted in some of the greatest drops in demand for certain types of packaging in recent history, while speeding growth for others, such as packaging for e-commerce shipments, which are emerging as lifelines in this new world. The coronavirus crisis will have a mixed influence on the packaging business, as has already been seen in nations such as China and South Korea, who were among the first to face the epidemic. Packaging for groceries, healthcare supplies, and e-commerce transportation will see a significant increase in demand. Simultaneously, demand for industrial, luxury, and some B2B-transport packaging may fall. The impact on packaging players will be determined by their portfolios and exposures to various areas, package end uses, and substrates.

What are the current market drivers?

Combining Plant-Based Packaging with Nanotechnology

Several businesses throughout the world have produced "smarter" bioplastics in areas like Portugal and Greece, which better preserve food by using nanotechnologies. In such situations, nanotechnology is utilized to produce a greater barrier to oxygen than plastics alone can, and food is much longer. These bioplastics are covered with an EU group chemical called SINTEF. The main project is to add biosensors to packaging that will notify customers when a meal is no longer suitable for eating. It not only blocks more oxygen and allows food to survive much, much longer than previously but also eliminates the need to 'measure' or expire. These dates often differ according to how strongly customers stick to food, how effectively food is preserved, if food is exposed to humidity and more.

Awareness to Packaging Waste in Oceans and Landfills Is Driving Change

Packaging is omnipresent in everyday life and reduces food waste and total product rupture at cheap prices, with enhanced comfort characteristics. Due to variations in choice of substrates and expanding new end-markets, a large worldwide packaging sector has grown throughout the last decade. The key developments are the increasing usage of plastics to replace traditional mediums and meet the need for convenience of customers, but also economic growth in China and other growing regions. But the growing use of single-use packaging containers has caused a huge environmental load, and packaging waste management has been confronted with a crisis because of two unresolved challenges: Recyclability of packaging . In present recycling methods, large quantities of packaging generated today cannot be recycled. This is particularly true for multipurpose packaging, which offers today an important and unsolved recycling problem.

Where are the market opportunities?

4.4.2 Green Packaging from a Business Perspective

As already said, firms seek to minimize, reuse and recycle consumer requests. For this purpose, firms need to discover green practice aspects to include appropriate materials and fresh designs in order to develop real green products. Indeed, efforts need to be focused not only on the usage of environmentally friendly materials but also on packaging to prevent pollution. Green manufacture, which promotes resource efficiency in order to decrease environmental impacts, is an advanced manufacturing method. The usage of non-toxic matter and environmental contamination by product and the use of biodegradable mat- Sustainability are required for green manufacturing systems.

Opportunities in Packaging Design

Packaging serves mainly 2 functions: protecting or extending the lifetime of enclosed items (including facilitating transportation and storage) and supporting product promotion. However, it is also possible for the packaging sector to investigate additional sustainable roles. Consumer attitudes and their use and disposal comportments are an important consideration for packaging since they may make a substantial contribution to the overall environmental impact of the life cycle of the packaging and its products. Please note that the use and disposal phase is important during the design process. Many of the present packaging are meant for single use, which means that customers have a large duty to control the end-of-life, whether they end up in the proper trash or reuse it.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the renewable plastic packaging market are Amcor Plc, Berry Global Company, Cosmo Films Ltd., Dunmore Corporation, Gerresheimer AG, Huhtamaki Oyj, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Inc, Mondi PLC, Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, Polyplex Corporation Limited , Uflex Ltd, Royal DSM N.V, Plastic Suppliers Inc, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

