Submit Release
News Search

There were 364 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,366 in the last 365 days.

Route 291 (Industrial Highway) Left Lane Closures Begin Today for Median Repair over Crum Creek in Delaware County

King of Prussia, PA – A left lane closure was put in place today on Route 291 (Industrial Highway) in both directions over Crum Creek in Ridley Township and Eddystone Borough, Delaware County for median barrier repair following damage sustained from a recent crash, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The left lane closures will be in place 24/7 until the repair work is completed.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work zone because backups and delays will occur.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.   MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

 

# # #

Route 291 Left Lane Closures over Crum Creek.jpg

You just read:

Route 291 (Industrial Highway) Left Lane Closures Begin Today for Median Repair over Crum Creek in Delaware County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.