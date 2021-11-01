Route 291 (Industrial Highway) Left Lane Closures Begin Today for Median Repair over Crum Creek in Delaware County

King of Prussia, PA – A left lane closure was put in place today on Route 291 (Industrial Highway) in both directions over Crum Creek in Ridley Township and Eddystone Borough, Delaware County for median barrier repair following damage sustained from a recent crash, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The left lane closures will be in place 24/7 until the repair work is completed.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work zone because backups and delays will occur.

