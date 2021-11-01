Dye Sublimated Apparel Market Size, Key Players, Opportunities, Regional Trends And Industry forecast 2028

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 4.48 Billion in 2020, Industry Growth – at a CAGR of 9.5%, Trends –Rising automation and technology of digital print platforms

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dye sublimated apparel market is predicted to be valued at USD 9.19 Billion by 2028 from USD 4.48 Billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 9.5% through the estimated timeline. The industry growth is resultant to the escalating demand for fashionable clothes among youth population and growing consumer’s inclination towards automation. Sublimating apparel refers to the modification of the existing garments in various forms of pants, t-shirts, cotton fabrics, shirts, etc., according to new fashions, using dye/ink. In the process, firstly the ink is printed onto a paper digitally and later the printed image is imprinted or transferred to a fabric material utilizing heat. This technique is known as dye sublimation. This printing majorly applies to several rigid and fabric materials. Numerous and unlimited colors are highly used for dyeing the attire. Dye-sublimation technique on a broad array of clothing materials or garments is getting popular because of its high-quality and advanced photographic results.

To ensure breathability and minimize the wrinkles occurrence of apparel, the integration of reduced frictional resistance technology has become crucial. Rising spending on various customized clothes with printed graphics as well as gradient tones is majorly fueling the sector growth. The product demand is elevating due to the increasing popularity of online retailers. Retailers globally are venturing especially into online retail as a large number of consumers in developed and developing nations are highly preferring digital marketplaces for purchasing products. This factor is also supporting the growth of the industry.

The COVID-19 Impact:

The global textile industry has experienced a major downfall with the pandemic outbreak worldwide. The requirement for fashionable clothes has come to a standstill owing to sudden imposition of lockdown, globally. Businesses, including malls and apparel stores were ordered by government to shut down. With restricted movements and social distancing rules, consumers are compelled to avoid visit such places in order to prevent the spread of the virus. These factors are majorly hampering the sector growth.

Major vendors in the sector are Under Armour Inc., Gildan, dasFlow Custom Athletic Apparel, HanesBrands Inc., Bella+Canvas, Royal Apparel, Wooter Apparel, Augusta Sportswear Brands, Oasis Sublimation, and Renfro Corporation.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global dye sublimated apparel market on the basis of product type, printing technique, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• T-shirts

• Leggings

• Hoodies

• Golf Shirts

• Others

Printing Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Small Format Heat Press

• Calender Heat Press

• Flatbed Heat Press

• 3D Vacuum Heat Press

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Online

• Offline

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Central & South America

• Middle East & Africa

Further key findings in the report

• By product type, the t-shirts segment is leading the industry. Various start-ups in the market are highly preferring customized t-shirts as their advertising tool. This trend is supporting the segment growth. The leggings segment is rising at fastest CAGR in the commenced period owing to its popularity among female population for offering mobility, flexibility and comfort.

• Based on printing technique, the segment of small format heat press contributed to the highest industry revenue in the year 2019. Many start-ups are acquiring the small format heat press technique to sustain the competition market because of its cheaper set up. The 3D vacuum segment is predicted to occupy the highest CAGR in the projection period, owing to the growing demand for modern t-shirt designing.

• The offline distribution channel segment held the highest market possession in 2019. This segment registered stellar growth owing to the rising preference of consumers for offline stores to get a wide range of customized dye sublimated garments based on distinct themes, including sports club logos and festivals. The online distribution channel segment is gaining traction in the sector due to the booming e-commerce platforms.

• Asia Pacific considered as the largest market in 2019. Growing retailers’ infrastructure and the rapid establishment of manufacturers and the textile industry is highly contributing to this regional market expansion.

