PHOTO ART POSTCARDS OF MAGNIFICENT PARISIAN DOORS
SEEN THROUGH THE LENS OF PHOTOGRAPHER RICHARD NAHEMPARIS, ILE DE FRANCE, FRANCE, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a photographer of some of Paris’s most picturesque and historic neighborhoods, American Richard Nahem knows that Paris is best explored on foot. The streets are lined with magnificent, colorful, and prestigious doors, which inspired him to launch a unique special edition set of Parisian Doors postcards. Fascinated by French architecture and intrigued by the beautiful doors, he has photographed hundreds of doors since 2007. “I love the historic buildings and physical beauty of Paris, it’s incomparable to any other city. The Parisian doors have old-world timeless charm.”
Travel writer/blogger, photographer and tour guide Richard Nahem is a native New Yorker based in Paris since 2005. He writes articles about Paris, France, and Europe for Fodors, Travel Agent Central, France Today Magazine, Bonjour Paris, Passport Magazine and The Guardian. He’s been writing his popular blog Eye Prefer Paris since 2006. He’s now turned his eye to Parisian doors, which are featured on his Instagram: @parisian_doors. He had two gallery exhibitions of his striking photos in Paris and currently working on a glossy book dedicated to the glorious doors of Paris.
“Postcards are a fantastic medium for capturing memories," says Richard Nahem. “I wanted to create artistic postcards that embody the spirit and architecture of iconic Paris.” His art photo postcards are printed on thick matte coated card stock, à la vintage postcards.” They come in sets of three (9 postcards) or six (18 postcards) from the Eye Prefer Paris Etsy shop. The series of six includes: blue doors, red doors, green doors, iron doors, wood doors, and elegant door knockers. The doors range from massive wood doors from 17th century palaces to the ornate metal work of the Haussmann style to Art Nouveau buildings.
Each set of postcards is hand wrapped with love and mailed in an elegant, French blue envelope. For the holiday gift season, Eye Prefer Paris will include a handwritten personalized note to the giftee. The cost for a series of three packets is $35 plus $5 shipping, or series of six packets for $65 which includes free shipping. These lovely French keepsakes are only available on Etsy.
Richard Nahem has given exclusive private tours of Paris since 2007 and his specialty is neighborhood walking tours of the Marais, Saint Germain, Montmartre, and the Latin Quarter. Since he was a former chef and caterer in NYC (with celebrity clients Sarah Jessica Parker, Whitney Houston, and Joan Rivers), he also gives mouth-watering food tours and chocolate and pastry tours. He created a popular Emily in Paris tour, featuring iconic locations from the Netflix series.
He notes, “What I love about taking outdoor photos in Paris is the light is always changing. Paris is two cities, in the winter Paris is like a romantic black and white film, and in the summer it’s an explosion in technicolor when the trees, plants, flowers, parks, gardens, fountains, and outdoor cafes come to life.”
To purchase Richard Nahem’s collectible Parisian Doors postcards: https://www.etsy.com/shop/EyePreferParis
