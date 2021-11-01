Global Demand of Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Size Expected to Gain US $33.55 Bn by 2026, at 19.10% CAGR, According to Facts & Factors

[227+ Pages Report] The latest finding surrounding the “Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market" ” published by Facts & Factors covers all the historical and future market analytics in a neatly packaged and comprehensive read. We at Facts & Factors estimate that the global smart kitchen appliances market will reach a projected value of USD 33.55 Billion by the year 2026 with a growth rate of 19.10% CAGR from an initial value of USD 11.76 Billion in the year 2020.

Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Smart Kitchen Appliances Market By Product Type (Smart Ovens, Smart Dishwashers, Smart Refrigerators, Smart Cookware and Cooktops, Smart Scale and Thermometers, and Others), By Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, RFID, and Others), Sales Channel (Online, and Offline), By Distribution Channel (Multi-brand Stores, Exclusive Stores, Online, and Other Distribution Channels), By End User (Residential, and Commercials): Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026"

Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market: Overview

The term "smart kitchen appliances" refers to appliances that are meant to save energy and time. Their main objective is to be environmentally responsible while being productive. They're constructed from a combination of cutting-edge technology, smart design, and environmentally responsible materials. Cooking is growing increasingly popular, and equipment is being utilized for a wide range of purposes. With the fast advancement of technology, the kitchen concept has experienced a substantial transition, with a heavy emphasis on increasing kitchen efficiency and reducing cleaning and cooking time.

Industry Major Market Players

LG Electronics

Whirlpool Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

AB Electrolux

Panasonic Corporation

Haier Group

Koninklijke Phillips N.V.

BSH Hausgerate GmbH

Sub-Zero

Miele

Hestan Cue Inc.

Breville Group Limited

De’Longhi Appliances S.r.L.

Cie KG

Groupe SEB

The research report covers:

Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Table of Contents

Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Key Players

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected size & share of the Smart Kitchen Appliances Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Smart Kitchen Appliances Market?

Who are the top market players in Smart Kitchen Appliances Market?

How many segments are analyzed in Smart Kitchen Appliances Market?

Can I get a customized free sample report of the Smart Kitchen Appliances Market?

Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market: Growth Factors

Customers on the worldwide market have begun to connect technical innovation with wealth, and they are spending a disproportionate amount of money on home decoration. As a result, the market for smart kitchen equipment has grown globally. Every modern appliance, from dishwashers to freezers, incorporates smart technology to provide tailored functionality for a variety of customer demands and preferences. The development of smart kitchens is aided by the trend toward smaller single-family homes and integrated kitchen designs. The smart kitchen appliances market is predicted to rise at a high rate because of characteristics such as linked security, intelligent sensors, time savings, and convenience. A rising consumer trend toward technology-driven goods is driving the need for energy-saving and electric kitchen equipment. Because of the wider penetration of technologically advanced items, the rise of smart homes in the United States is far higher than in the rest of the globe. The capability that automatically switches off the appliances as needed while informing the owner is one of the major factors driving the smart kitchen appliances market growth. In addition, the increasing use of IoT technology adds considerably to the growth of the smart kitchen appliance market. However, a lack of knowledge of the benefits of smart kitchen equipment, as well as high maintenance costs, are two major barriers to the industry's expansion.

Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 11.76 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 33.55 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 19.10% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 [Updated] Top Market Players LG Electronics, Whirlpool Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, AB Electrolux, Panasonic Corporation, Haier Group, Koninklijke Phillips N.V., and Others Segments Covered Product, Technology, Sales, Distribution Channel, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market: Segmentation

The global smart kitchen appliances market can be segregated based on product type, technology, end-use industry, and region. Based on product type, the global smart kitchen appliances industry is categorized into smart cookware and cooktops, smart dishwashers, smart refrigerators, smart ovens, smart scale and thermometers, and others. Based on technology, the global smart kitchen appliances industry is categorized into Bluetooth, wi-fi, RFID, and others. Based on sales channels, the global smart kitchen appliances industry is categorized into offline, and online. Based on distribution channels, the global smart kitchen appliances industry is categorized into exclusive stores, multi-brand stores, online, and other distribution channels. Based on end-user, the global smart kitchen appliances industry is categorized into commercial, and residential.

Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market: Regional Analysis

In 2020, North America is likely to be the leading regional smart kitchen appliances market. The United States was the largest market for smart kitchen appliances in North America, accounting for more than half of the market. The main drivers of regional market growth are rising disposable income, changing lifestyles, and expenditures in renovations and contemporary designs. During the projection period, Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest expanding market, with a substantial growth rate. The increasing usage of smart refrigerators and smart ovens in the area, notably in China, is a significant driver of market expansion. During the projection period, the region will provide market vendors with many prospects for growth. Smart kitchen appliance market expansion in this region will be fueled by advantageous infrastructure, acceptance of smart home technologies, technical developments, and expanded product offerings throughout the projected period.

Browse the full report “Smart Kitchen Appliances Market By Product Type (Smart Ovens, Smart Dishwashers, Smart Refrigerators, Smart Cookware and Cooktops, Smart Scale and Thermometers, and Others), By Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, RFID, and Others), Sales Channel (Online, and Offline), By Distribution Channel (Multi-brand Stores, Exclusive Stores, Online, and Other Distribution Channels), By End User (Residential, and Commercials): Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026” at https://www.fnfresearch.com/smart-kitchen-appliances-market

