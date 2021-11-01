Critical Care Nutrition Market is Generating Revenue of $ 10,618.96 Million by 2030, at CAGR 6.3% Growth Rate

Critical Care Nutrition

Critical Care Nutrition Market by Route of Administration (Enteral & Parenteral), Application (Cancer, Neurological Diseases, Gastrointestinal Disorders, and Others), and Age Group (Pediatric, Adults)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Critical Care Nutrition Market by Route of Administration (Enteral and Parenteral), Application (Cancer, Neurological Diseases, Gastrointestinal Disorders, and Others), and Age Group (Pediatric, Adults, and Geriatric): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global critical care nutrition market is categorized into route of administration, application, age group, and region. On the basis of route of administration, the market is categorized into enteral and parenteral. The applications covered in the report include cancer, neurological diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, and others. Depending on age group, the market is segregated into pediatric, adults, geriatric. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

List Of Key Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Fresenius Kabi AG

Danone S.A.

Mead Johnson & Company LLC

Baxter International Inc.

B.Braun Melsungen AG

Nestle S.A.

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC.

Victus, Inc.

Covid-19 Scenario:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

Key Findings Of The Study

Depending on route of administration, the enteral segment held largest share in the global critical care nutrition market in 2020.

On the basis of patient group, the pediatric segment garnered the largest share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

By application, the neurological diseases acquired the highest market share in the global critical care nutrition market in 2020, and is anticipated to gain traction in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.3.1.List of key players profiled in the report

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.2.2.Top winning strategies

3.3.Porter’s five force analysis

3.4.Top player positioning, 2020

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.1.1.Surge in healthcare spending for patient population

3.5.1.2.Increase in prevalence of ageing associated diseases

3.5.1.3.Rise in incidences of the targeted disease

3.5.1.4.Advantages offered by critical care nutrition

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.2.1.Inadequate efficiency of nutritional care in critically ill patients

3.5.3.Opportunity

3.5.3.1.High market potential in emerging economies

3.5.4.Impact analysis

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on critical care nutrition Market

