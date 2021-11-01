France Media Group has released the results of a survey of 100,000 people; 90% of British and 76% of Americans are planning to travel to France in 2022.

November 1, 2021

79% of Francophiles plan to visit France in 2022
Huge numbers of travellers intend to holiday in France next year

France Media Group has released the results of a survey of 100,000 people, revealing that over 90% of British and 76% of American respondents are planning to travel to France in 2022.

They have published an infographic at frenchtravel2022.com detailing the results of the survey, which also shows that a huge majority of US travellers are planning their trip for the summer months.

Ben Stephens, Managing Director, said, "Following restrictions imposed through the Covid-19 pandemic, the appetite for travel has only strengthened. Our readers have had to enjoy France vicariously via our magazines and web content, but now they're able to return to France in person it seems they're extremely keen to do so. We're seeing a huge demand for holiday lets and travel packages as people get more comfortable with travel again. It's a welcome return to form for the travel and tourism industry, which was one of the worst-hit during the peak of the pandemic."

The survey was sent to 100,000 France Media Group database contacts, of which 2,033 responded between 29th September and 13th October 2021.

About France Media Group: France Media Group is an international authority on all things French property, culture, travel and gastronomy. Between their print magazine titles and online resources, they have been subject matter experts for almost 20 years.