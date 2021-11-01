Launch of online Chicago-Based card and gift shop with a focus on women & minority-owned brands

Chicago-based Be Wilder card and gift shop, focuses on women and minority-owned brands, making it easier to find a way to say ‘I'm thinking of you’.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, November 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chicago-based Be Wilder Shop, which offers gifts, gift wrap, cards, and party supplies, is now making it easier for everyone to find the perfect way to say ‘I'm thinking of you’ with the launch of a new online store. The ecommerce store features incredible and diverse local brands that can’t be found on Amazon, and beautifully thoughtful products you won’t find in big box stores.The launch of the new online store comes as owner Courtney Crowley strives to rebuild connections and relationships in the post-pandemic landscape. With feelings of loneliness and anxiety rising as a direct result of social distancing and isolation, Crowley is setting out to offer a simple way to find cards and trinkets that remind friends and family that they’re not alone.“We all know that staying apart is one of the best ways to reduce the spread of disease, but in a bid to protect our physical health, we’re sacrificing our mental health,” says Crowley. “Last year, more than half a million people were showing signs of anxiety, and it’s time we started taking this seriously.“By launching Be Wilder Store online, I want to offer people a way to show their friends and family that, despite not being together physically, their connection remains strong and unbroken. I definitely think we’re all suffering with a bit of ‘Amazon Fatigue’ right now, so Be Wilder Store is here to provide more choice, showcasing independent and diverse brands from around the world, and helps support small businesses.”All products featured in the Be Wilder Shop online store are rooted in diversity, created by local artisans and small brands founded by underrepresented groups. Be Wilder Shop itself is proudly female-owned, and the store includes beautiful and thoughtful gifts designed by those that share the belief that there’s no mold for success; that success can take many different forms.Whether opting for a gift from a US-based brand, or from one of Be Wilder Shop’s global partners from London, Glasgow, and beyond, shoppers have complete peace of mind that their money is going towards positive change, supporting minorities as they break through traditional barriers to success.In addition, Be Wilder Store will be donating 10% of its profits to a good cause every month. A different charitable organization will be selected each month, with Mental Health America being supported until November 30.To find out more about Be Wilder Store, visit www.bewildershop.com