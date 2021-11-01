Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market: Drivers Is Responsible To For Increasing Market Share, Forecast By 2028

Reports And Data

Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market Size – USD 3,437.4 Million in 2020, Growth - CAGR of 5.20%, Trends – Increase demand in the paints & coatings applications.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for methyl ethyl ketone in the online retailing business, coupled with high investment in R&D of methyl ethyl ketone, is fueling the market growth. The Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market is forecast to reach USD 5,165.2 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) is an aliphatic ketone with a colorless or pale yellow shade, flammable, highly water-soluble industrial and commercial chemical with a strong, pungent odor. Methyl ethyl ketone is mostly used as a solvent in the manufacturing of surface coating applications and also widely utilized as an intermediate solvent chemical in the formulation of various chemical processing. Paints, inks, synthetic resin, varnishes, surface coating, and denaturant, food flavoring in many ethanol formulations are some of its chemical applications. Methyl ethyl ketone, for its combination of high solvent activity with low density, is very useful in developing high-solid coatings and highly demanded in the coating industry. The continuous expansion of the paint & coatings, varnishes, adhesives, inks, food flavoring agent, and food-contact packaging products are expected to drive the demand throughout the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow fastest with the highest growth rate of 6.1% in the period 2019 – 2028, owing to high market penetration in paints & coatings and food packaging applications coupled with the extensive demand for the cleaning agents and automotive care products, especially in the regions like India and China.

We Have Recent Updates of Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market in Sample Copy: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2459

Top Key participants include:

LCY Chemical Corp., ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Maruzen Petrochemicals, Arkema S.A, Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Petro China, Sasol Limited, and ISU Chemical.

Increasing demand for essential consumer products including soaps, detergents, perfumes, etc., growing production of environmentally sustainable chemicals and raw materials, and technological advancements in chemical and material manufacturing processes are some of the key factors driving the growth trend of the global materials & chemicals market. Rapidly surging demand for organic chemicals and high-performance specialty chemicals in the oil & gas, pharmaceutical, pulp & paper, personal care & cosmetics, food & beverage, agriculture, and textile industries is another important parameter for market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Methyl ethyl ketone is a synthetic chemical compound used in the direct solvent and widely used in the direct chemical formulations. Specialty coating, powder coating, waterborne coatings, inks, varnishes, lacquers, direct extraction agent in the dewaxing & deoiling of the petroleum products are some of its end-use applications. The direct solvent is forecasted to reach a market share of 34.5% by 2028 growing with a rate of 5.6% during the period 2019 – 2028.

Chemical intermediate segment is measured to grow at the CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period. Methyl ethyl ketone is utilized as the active chemical & organic intermediate in plasticizer & plastics manufacturing.

Growing penetration of the online retailing businesses for the chemicals and materials, especially in the emerging nations in Asia Pacific, is helping the market grow by broadening the outreach in the areas where the offline vendors are unavailable. Also, non-involvement of the distributors in the supply chain model, the profit margin is way more than that of the offline retailing. The online retailing is expected to gain a market share of 34.1% by 2028.

Europe would reach a market share of 20.5% by 2028 and would grow at a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period. Netherland and France have some of the valuable players in this region.

North America is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market, with 25.7% of market possession by 2028 and CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. US possesses the highest market share in this region and some of the vital player of the market.

Download Report Summary: https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/2459

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global methyl ethyl ketone market on the basis of the end-use, sales channel, applications, and region:

Applications Outlook

Paints & Coatings

Rubber & Adhesive

Chemical & Pharmaceuticals

Food Packaging & Flavoring

Others

End-Use Outlook

Direct Solvent

Chemical Intermediate

Chemical Reagents

Others

Sales Channel Outlook

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2459

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Explore Reports and Data’s Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:

Poloxamer Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/poloxamer-market

Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aerospace-adhesives-and-sealants-market

Elastic Adhesives Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/elastic-adhesives-market