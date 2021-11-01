Cancer Pain Market Insights, Future Trends, On-going Demand, Opportunities, Segmentation & Forecasts To 2028

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cancer pain market size is expected to reach USD 8,548.1 Million by 2028 and register a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Steady cancer pain market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing prevalence of cancer. It has been estimated that in 2020, about 1.8 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in the US and about 0.6 million deaths were due to the disease. Also, by 2030, the number of survivors of cancer in the US is projected to rise to more than 22.0 million. Cancer pain drugs find use in effective management of pain in cancer patients. Even though complete relief from pain in not always possible in patient experiencing pain, it can be reduced in almost all cases through proper medication. Effective pain management aids in enhancing quality of life of cancer patients.

Growing geriatric population and high incidence of multiple comorbidities are creating rising demand for more innovative drugs to manage pain. In addition, increase investments in research and development activities among major companies is another factor propelling market growth. The possibility of occurrence of cancer in persons in the age group of 65 years and above is significantly higher than it is in younger individuals. Also, about 60.0% of cases of cancer diagnosis is among the geriatric population. The effect and intensity of pain as individuals get older is high, and more effective pain management is required, which is a factor driving market revenue growth.

The report is formulated through exhaustive primary and secondary research which is verified and validated by industry experts, research analysts, and professionals. The report aims to help readers and users improve their business performances by providing insightful data about business sphere such as recent technological development, product advancements, and adoption of strategic business steps. The report also offers extensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with business overviews, expansion plans, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, and partnerships among others.

Top Companies in the Market Include:

Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Daiichi Sankyo Company, BioDelivery Sciences International, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., Pfizer Inc., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Orexo AB, and Insys Therapeutics Inc.

ncreasing focus on development of vaccines to combat COVID-19 pandemic and focus on preventive medicine to mitigate future epidemics and pandemics, rising number of product approvals for drugs and therapeutics, and rapid digital transformation in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry are some key factors expected to drive revenue growth over the forecast period. With the social distancing norms in place and growing focus on telemedicine, digital technologies were adopted at an accelerated rate allowing healthcare professionals to efficiently manage health of the patients. One of the most crucial drivers of the pharma & healthcare industry is the rapid integration of artificial intelligence in key areas such as R&D, patient care, commercialization, and drug discovery and development. It has also led to a reduction in healthcare expenditure and improved efficiency of the systems which is expected to further contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Furthermore, to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape, an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are included in the report. Along with this, feasibility analysis and investment return analysis are also covered. The report is segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, and key regions of the Cancer Pain market.

Some key findings in the report

• In October 2019, Q BioMed Inc. made an announcement about signing of a deal with BioNucleonics Inc. for the acquisition of Strontium-89 Chloride USP, which is a non-opioid bone cancer pain drug.

• Opioids find application in the treatment of moderate to severe cancer pain. Often, these drugs are essential as part of pain management regimen for cancer patients. Healthcare professionals may recommend opioids for treatment of cancer pain or pain arising as a result of treatment procedures. Tramadol, Hydromorphone, and Methadone are some examples of opioids.

• Lung cancer is a leading cause of cancer globally and experience of pain is the primary symptom of the disease. Pain can be experienced owing to various reasons such as a tumor’s local effect, tumor’s distant/regional spread, or use of anti-cancer treatment.

• The market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to increasing prevalence of cancer and well-established healthcare facilities in countries in the region. In addition, presence of leading market players in the region are causative of robust market revenue growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global cancer pain market on the basis of drug type, route of administration, application, end-use, and region:

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Opioids

• Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs

• Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Parenteral

• Oral

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Lung Cancer

• Colorectal Cancer

• Breast Cancer

• Blood Cancer

• Prostate Cancer

• Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Hospitals

• Specialty Clinics

• Homecare

• Others

Key Regions Studied in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization of the report or further query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to your requirements.

