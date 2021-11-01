Ethylbenzene Market Latest Trends and Developments in Global Industry 2021-2028

Reports And Data

Ethylbenzene Market Size – USD 22.13 Billion in 2020, Growth - CAGR of 3.20%, Trends – Increasing demand from the building & construction industry

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surging demand for ethylbenzene in styrene production is one of the significant factors influencing market growth. The global ethylbenzene market is expected to reach USD 28.51 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A significant proportion of ethylbenzene produced worldwide is utilized in the production of styrene. Products made from styrene provides exceptional benefits such as high performance, toughness, simplicity of production, flexible design, and economy along with the offering of sanitation, hygiene, and safety features. For instance, styrene finds application in the strengthening of military armor, cushioning of bicycle helmets, making of wind power turbines, reduction of coal plant emissions, and improvement of components deployed in making automotive lightweight and fuel-efficient. Moreover, it allows the production of high-performance and economical recreational products, including boats and other watercraft.

Blocks made of polystyrene are implemented in the construction of buildings for providing permanent insulation for walls of buildings along with the roofs and floors. The distinctive feature of stacking and then filling the forms with concrete, of these blocks, allow for faster and cheaper construction of buildings (including residential, commercial, and industrial construction projects) as compared to typical brick and mortar buildings. Moreover, the block system aids in saving labor and time consumed in the completion of the project and the total construction costs.

The application of ethylbenzene in gasoline is expected to impact market growth. Ethylbenzene is blended with gasoline as an anti-knock agent to reduce engine knocking and improve the octane rating.

Key participants include:

Chevron Philips Chemical Company, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings Limited, Versalis, Synthos, Carbon Holdings, Tianjin, Jixin, Industrial & Trade Co. Ltd., Changzhou Dohow Chemical Co. Ltd., Honeywell, Westlake Chemical Corporation, and Dow Chemicals, among others.

Increasing demand for essential consumer products including soaps, detergents, perfumes, etc., growing production of environmentally sustainable chemicals and raw materials, and technological advancements in chemical and material manufacturing processes are some of the key factors driving the growth trend of the global materials & chemicals market. Rapidly surging demand for organic chemicals and high-performance specialty chemicals in the oil & gas, pharmaceutical, pulp & paper, personal care & cosmetics, food & beverage, agriculture, and textile industries is another important parameter for market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By application, styrene contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 3.4% in the forecast period. The high demand for styrene across the globe is owing to the growth of the packaging and construction industry, which has resulted from the growing demand for consumer goods and infrastructure facilities, particularly in developing regions such as Asia Pacific.

By industry vertical, the packaging industry dominated the market in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 2.8% in the forecast period. Polystyrene, a polymer of styrene, finds usage in the packaging industry as it is lightweight, strong in compression and thus safeguards delicate objects in case of being crushed or dropped. Also, it is a very good insulator, which enables it a strong electrostatic attraction to other objects, causing it to stick to things easily.

By distribution channel, offline channel held a larger market share in 2018.

The market in the Asia Pacific region dominated the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 4.1% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the APAC region is owing to the growth of the packaging industry due to the thriving e-commerce industry and online food & beverage delivery services that demands proper packaging to secure the products and enhance its shelf life.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global ethylbenzene market on the basis of application, industry vertical, distribution channel, and region:

Application Outlook

Styrene

Gasoline

Natural Gas

Asphalt

Naphtha

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook

Packaging

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Consumer Products

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook

Online

Offline

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

